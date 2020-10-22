Villager on bicycle suffers head injury after colliding with a golf cart

A Villager riding a bicycle suffered a head injury after colliding with a golf cart at Everglades Recreation Center.

Steve Karzen, 72, of the Village of Winifred, was riding a Schwinn Cruiser bicycle at 8:44 a.m. Oct. 12 when his front tire was struck by a golf cart’s front bumper in the parking lot of the recreation center in the Village of Fenney, according to an an accident report released Thursday by the Wildwood Police Department. Karzen was ejected from the bicycle and landed on the asphalt, suffering the head injury.

The 2020 EZ-GO golf cart, which is owned by The Villages Golf Cars, was being driven by 19-year-old Collin Emanuel O’Rourke of Fruitland Park. He had been traveling northbound in the parking lot when he made a left turn and collided with the bicycle. The golf cart had been headed for a “designated work area” for golf cart detailing that O’Rourke had set up, the report said.

Karzen was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

There were no citations issued. The report did not indicate whether Karzen was wearing a helmet.