Villagers for Veterans staging USO-type show to feed veterans in Ocala National Forest

Villagers for Veterans is staging a USO-themed event that will benefit veterans and their families who live in the Ocala National Forest.

The USO Tribute Fall Festival will run from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Paquette’s Historical Farmall Tractor Museum, located at 615 S. Whitney Rd. in Leesburg, two miles east of Morse Boulevard. All-day tickets, which can be purchased at the venue, are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Net proceeds from the outdoor event will benefit Project SOS, which provides much-needed food to veterans and their families in the Ocala National Forest. Villagers for Veterans has been working since May alongside the group, which feeds about 1,400 families per week.

The event, which will provide continuous entertainment like a traditional USO show, will feature a variety of performers, including the Flashback Band, William Johnson as the legendary Bob Hope, the Swinging Sisters, Billie Thatcher and Ted Torres as Elvis Presley. The Villages E-Flyers Club will display 100 military-themed airplanes and put on air shows and candy drops for children. And there will be displays of military vehicles, prizes, a 50/50 drawing vendors, food trucks, hay rides and tractor and train rides.

For more information, contact Villagers for Veterans at (516) 220-5068.