Thursday, October 22, 2020
78.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers for Veterans staging USO-type show to feed veterans in Ocala National Forest

Larry D. Croom

William Johnson portrays the legendary Bob Hope.

Villagers for Veterans is staging a USO-themed event that will benefit veterans and their families who live in the Ocala National Forest.

The USO Tribute Fall Festival will run from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Paquette’s Historical Farmall Tractor Museum, located at 615 S. Whitney Rd. in Leesburg, two miles east of Morse Boulevard. All-day tickets, which can be purchased at the venue, are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Net proceeds from the outdoor event will benefit Project SOS, which provides much-needed food to veterans and their families in the Ocala National Forest. Villagers for Veterans has been working since May alongside the group, which feeds about 1,400 families per week.

Popular Villagers singer Billie Thatcher

The event, which will provide continuous entertainment like a traditional USO show, will feature a variety of performers, including the Flashback Band, William Johnson as the legendary Bob Hope, the Swinging Sisters, Billie Thatcher and Ted Torres as Elvis Presley. The Villages E-Flyers Club will display 100 military-themed airplanes and put on air shows and candy drops for children. And there will be displays of military vehicles, prizes, a 50/50 drawing vendors, food trucks, hay rides and tractor and train rides.

For more information, contact Villagers for Veterans at (516) 220-5068.

Related Articles

News

Villages Masons stage special cleanup day along Rolling Acres Road

Members of The Villages Masons recently came together to do their part in keeping the community clean.
Read more
News

President Trump to appear Friday at The Villages Polo Fields

President Donald Trump will appear Friday at The Villages Polo Fields. We've got the online link where you can obtain tickets.
Read more
Crime

Villager who revved red Corvette’s engine nabbed after pursuit by police

A Villager who revved the engine of his red Corvette was nabbed after a pursuit by law enforcement.
Read more
Health

Two more cases of COVID-19 reported at The Villages Charter School

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported at The Villages Charter School, where 63 percent of all cases in the Sumter County School District have been identified.
Read more
Health

State surgeon general’s death probe delays update of daily COVID-19 numbers

The Florida Department of Health failed to update its COVID-19 website on Wednesday after the state’s surgeon general said he plans to conduct a more thorough review of all fatalities reported to the state.
Read more
News

Lady Lake latest community to end curbside recycling program

Lady Lake is the latest community to end its curbside recycling program.
Read more
Crime

Continental Country Club man arrested after allegedly attacking woman

A Continental Country Club man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman who gave him a ride.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villages Masons stage special cleanup day along Rolling Acres Road

Members of The Villages Masons recently came together to do their part in keeping the community clean.
Read more
News

President Trump to appear Friday at The Villages Polo Fields

President Donald Trump will appear Friday at The Villages Polo Fields. We've got the online link where you can obtain tickets.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Two Anhinga And An Alligator Near Retention Pond

These two anhinga and this alligator were spotted hanging out near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Northern Cardinals In The Village Of Hillsborough

Check out this pair of northern cardinals spotted in the Village Of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Flying Dragonfly At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this awesome shot of a dragonfly in flight at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Attorney John Morgan pushing Amendment 2

A Village of Collier resident says attorney John Morgan is behind Amendment 2, and that says a lot about how your should vote. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager who revved red Corvette’s engine nabbed after pursuit by police

A Villager who revved the engine of his red Corvette was nabbed after a pursuit by law enforcement.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Group exercise can spread COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin explains that the death of Tyler Amburgey, a 29-year-old hockey coach, serves as a painful lesson about group exercise and the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers for Veterans staging USO-type show to feed veterans in Ocala National Forest

Villagers for Veterans is staging a USO-themed event that will benefit veterans and their families who live in the Ocala National Forest.
Read more
News

Villages Masons stage special cleanup day along Rolling Acres Road

Members of The Villages Masons recently came together to do their part in keeping the community clean.
Read more
News

President Trump to appear Friday at The Villages Polo Fields

President Donald Trump will appear Friday at The Villages Polo Fields. We've got the online link where you can obtain tickets.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Attorney John Morgan pushing Amendment 2

A Village of Collier resident says attorney John Morgan is behind Amendment 2, and that says a lot about how your should vote. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager says ‘new blood’ needed in CDD 5

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says “new blood” is needed on the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How do underlying conditions influence the COVID-19 death count?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident wonders how underlying conditions might influence the COVID-19 death count.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager who revved red Corvette’s engine nabbed after pursuit by police

A Villager who revved the engine of his red Corvette was nabbed after a pursuit by law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Continental Country Club man arrested after allegedly attacking woman

A Continental Country Club man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman who gave him a ride.
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park teen armed with firearm jailed after allegedly hitting girlfriend

A Fruitland Park teen armed with a firearm was jailed after allegedly threatening his girlfriend whom he accused of cheating on him.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,582FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
78.9 ° F
79 °
78.8 °
83 %
1.6mph
75 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment