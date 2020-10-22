Villages Masons stage special cleanup day along Rolling Acres Road

Members of The Villages Masons recently came together to do their part in keeping the community clean.

The group staged a cleanup day along Rolling Acres Road, where they picked up trash to help maintain the “cleanliness and the beautiful appearance of The Villages area.”

The Masons are known for coming together to make a difference in the community. In fact, the group annually contributes more than $5,000 to local charities – especially those focused on helping children.

For more information about the Masons or their efforts to improve the community, call (352) 492-2771.

