2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as cases mount across tri-county area

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as 112 new cases of the potentially deadly virus were reported Friday in the tri-county area.

The latest two fatalities were both Marion County residents. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

92-year-old man who tested positive July 23; and

71-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 23.

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up four for a total of 779;

Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,389;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 355;

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 187;

Summerfield up two for a total of 436;

Belleview up two for a total of 385; and

Oxford up one for a total of 143.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,826 cases – an increase of 24 from Thursday to Friday – among 1,612 men, 1,191 women, 11 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 207 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 764 in correctional facilities. There have been 83 deaths and 276 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 733 cases – an increase of four in a 24-hour period. Besides those mentioned above in Oxford, others have been identified in Coleman (678), Wildwood (456), Bushnell (333, 143 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 40 staff members), Webster (104), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (57), Sumterville (47) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (43). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 170 cases among 67 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 21,843 – increase of 112

Men: 9,797

Women: 11,829

Non-residents: 90

People listed as unknown: 127

Deaths: 651

Hospitalizations: 2,044

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,387 – increase of 51

Men: 3,854

Women: 4,368

Non-residents: 57

People listed as unknown: 108

Cases in long-term care facilities: 682

Cases in correctional facilities: 270

Deaths: 227

Hospitalizations: 722

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,077), Leesburg (1,389), Tavares (779), Eustis (668) and Mount Dora (640). The Villages also is reporting 40 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,630 – increase of 37

Men: 4,331

Women: 6,270

Non-residents: 341

People listed as unknown: 1,046

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,059

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,241

Deaths: 341

Hospitalizations: 1,046

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,104), Summerfield (436), Belleview (385), Dunnellon (363) and Citra (196). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,423 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (105) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 771,780 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,689 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 761,924 are residents. A total of 50,025 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,914 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,544 deaths and 47,953 people have been hospitalized.