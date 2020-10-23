83-year-old arrested at country club in The Villages

An 83-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning at Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages.

Morris Hirsch Wolff, of the Village of Mallory Square, was taken into custody on a charge of trespassing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Wolff has been banned from numerous locations in The Villages.

Last year, Wolff was placed on three years probation on charges of practicing law without a license, resisting arrest, trespassing and battery on a person over the age of 65. Special conditions of his probation include a ban on owning a gun and random drug screenings. Because of his probationary status, Wolff was being held without bond after Friday’s arrest.

Wolff’s attorney, Michael Hollander of Ocala, has previously claimed his client is “suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.” A woman with whom Wolff resides in the Village of Mallory Square had pleaded with the judge to release Wolff, who twice has been arrested at the Tierra Del Sol tennis courts. Wolff had been accused of misrepresenting himself during a meeting in July at the Millhorn Law Firm in The Villages. He was later arrested on a charge of trespassing after showing up at the law firm, from which he had been banned.

Wolff was convicted of family abuse in 1999 in Hawaii and disorderly conduct in 1991 in Georgia.