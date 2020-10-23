Anonymous complaint system ‘ridiculous’

To the Editor:
All anonymous complaints should not be allowed, if someone wants to file a deed complaint they should be identified. The system that is in place now is ridiculous.
Francis Shute
Village of Gilchrist
