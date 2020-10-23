Friday, October 23, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system ‘ridiculous’

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

All anonymous complaints should not be allowed, if someone wants to file a deed complaint they should be identified. The system that is in place now is ridiculous.

Francis Shute
Village of Gilchrist

 

Letters to the Editor

Attorney John Morgan pushing Amendment 2

A Village of Collier resident says attorney John Morgan is behind Amendment 2, and that says a lot about how you should vote. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Villager says ‘new blood’ needed in CDD 5

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says “new blood” is needed on the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.
Letters to the Editor

How do underlying conditions influence the COVID-19 death count?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident wonders how underlying conditions might influence the COVID-19 death count.
Letters to the Editor

Make complainers give name and address

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident has an idea for deed compliance enforcement.
Letters to the Editor

A Republican has a message for fellow GOP voters

Village of Chatham resident, who is a Republican, has a message for his fellow GOP voters. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaints

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on Community Development District 5’s decision to stop accepting anonymous complaints.
Letters to the Editor

Safeguarding precious habitats in the Gulf of Mexico

Preston Robertson, president of the Florida Wildlife Federation, writes that Coral Amendment 9 will protect 484 square miles of deep-sea coral hotspots in the Gulf of Mexico. Read his Letter to the Editor.
