Carl Fredrick Kirkman, 85, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Carl was born in Apollo, Pennsylvania on April 1, 1935 to Gordon and Edna (Knepshield) Kirkman. Carl worked as a crane operator for U.S. Steel for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge # 776 in Pennsylvania before transferring to Florida where he continued serving as a lifelong member. He enjoyed playing music for his family and friends at “The Station.”

He is survived by his significate other, Peggy Graddy; daughters, Deborah Finlayson, Mary Beth Parry; stepdaughter, Kelly Graddy; 5 grandchildren, Mandi (Steve) Persell, Jaison Parry, Shanna (Andrew) Pysher, Cory Parry, Erica (Andrew)Coburn; 5 great grandchildren, Bryce Persell, Taylor Pysher, Brooke Pysher, Sophia Pysher, Silas Coburn; brother, Gordon Kirkman.

Family and friends may pay their respects at graveside on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Crum Cemetery, 160000 SE 47th Ave. in Summerfield, FL between the Hours of 1:00-3:00PM.