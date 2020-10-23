Drunken Villager who made scene arrested at town square

A drunken Villager who was upset after losing his keys was arrested Thursday night at a town square.

Robert David Boyce, 69, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was in the area of Main Street and Paige Place at Spanish Springs Town Square shortly after 7 p.m. when he walked up to a police officer in a “threatening manner,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Boyce, who was arrested in 2013 on a charge of disorderly intoxication, was apparently upset because he had lost his keys. He raised his fists in the air and said he wanted to fight the police officer, who repeatedly asked Boyce to “calm down.” Instead, Boyce used vulgar language, began to shout and refused to cooperate with police. The report noted that music was playing at the square and the disturbance attracted the attention of multiple bystanders.

Boyce was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.