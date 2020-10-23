Kenneth Dale Parrish Jr. entered heaven’s gates on October 17, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous six-week battle with COVID-19. He was born on February 17, 1943, the oldest son of the late Kenneth Dale and Mary Jane Parrish. Currently residing in Summerfield, Florida, he was a lifelong resident of Cambridge, Ohio. He was a 1961 graduate of Cambridge High School where he met and married his high school sweetheart Patricia Rae Brindle. This December 26th would have been their 60th anniversary.

Ken was a hardworking man who lived life to the fullest. He retired from Champion Spark Plug and Auto Zone. He was also a successful farmer, truck driver, camp ranger, real estate developer, and operator of the Fairdale Truck Stop Restaurant. He loved the Lord and served as a pastor for several years as well as President of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship. He was a current member of the Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, Florida.

Ken is survived by his wife Patti as well as his four children, Sherrie (Kevin) Hart, Cathy (Gary) Raley, Barb (Andy) Heffner, and Ken (Stephanie) Parrish; fourteen grandchildren, Erica (Ken) Sapp, Rory (Jessica) Hart, Hilary Hart, Melissa (Jake) Ratliffe, Jaime Raley, Matt Raley, Josh Raley, Nate (Ali) Heffner, Eric (Courtny) Heffner, Emily (Tyler) Tsai, Kenny (Rachel) Parrish, Luke Parrish, Courtney Parrish, Andrew Wells; ten great-grandchildren, Sydney Sapp, Logan, Brayen, Ronan, and Brennen Hart, Everett Moon, Gary and Henry Ratliffe, Nolan Heffner, Kenneth Ray Parrish III; two brothers John (Georgie) Parrish and Robert Parrish; sister-in-law Kim Parrish; brother-in-law Dennis (Vivian) Brindle; and many nieces and nephews who were special to him. He was preceded in death by brothers Thomas and James Parrish.

Visitation will be held Friday (October 23, 2020) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark Slay officiating. [Per our Governor’s current COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings are required to attend the visitation and/or services. Thank you.]

Graveside services will follow at Northwood Cemetery, Cambridge.