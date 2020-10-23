Margaret Birchak

Margaret “Mickey” Birchak was in her 90th trip around the sun when she passed away October 19th 2020.

Born in Denver, Colorado on April 16, 1931, she loved her childhood with her younger sisters Betty Lou and Bernadette, and her brother Lew. Mickey was married to John Birchak for 64 years from 1950 until his passing in 2014. She spent the last part of her retirement enjoying the warmth of Florida with her son Steve (Birdie) and his wife Annie. Above all, Mickey enjoyed life to its fullest and loved to laugh.

Mickey’s 6 lessons of life were all about seeing the goodness in life; 1. People are good, and people should be loved unconditionally. 2. Let go, you’ll feel better – life’s too short to carry a grudge. 3. Life is worth celebrating and life should be appreciated every day. 4. Life is meant to be savored. 5. Family is the most important thing in life. 6. Whenever possible, celebrate with ice cream.

She deeply loved her five children: John, Paul, Steve, Michelle, and Gabrielle, their spouses, children and grandchildren. Mickey was very talented and had many interests as a hairdresser, a seamstress (she sewed everything from curtains to costumes), an artist (she was one of the founding members of the “Cacklin’ Hens Artists Society” of Denver), and an avid traveler.

She especially loved camping for lengthy periods of time in the Rockies as she was a devoted lover of Colorado Ghost Town history. Mostly importantly, Mickey shared her love with everyone and had an extraordinary spirit of generosity. She will be missed dearly by all her friends and loved ones.