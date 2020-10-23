Mildred A. Suva, 96, of Port Richey, Florida passed away October 19, 2020 in The Villages, Florida.

She was born to the late Joseph and Anna Podhajsky in Manhattan, New York on March 21, 1924. Mildred was a retired secretary for several temporary agencies and volunteered at Regional Bayonnet Pointe Hospital, Hernando Pasco Hospice thrift Store, the Cancer Society and Schrader Elementary School for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Suva of Velim, Czechoslovakia. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Elaine Suva Bongiovi and her husband Lou of The Villages, Florida. She enjoyed the love and laughter of 3 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 9:00 AM to 11:00AM prior to the service at Beyers Funeral Home Chapel, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida 32159. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, Florida 32162-3640.