Friday, October 23, 2020
78.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield man jailed on multitude of charges after bizarre string of burglaries

Larry D. Croom

Christopher Chad Pennington

A Summerfield man is behind bars on a litany of charges after a string of burglaries Thursday.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 16000 block of S.E. 88th Avenue on Thursday morning after receiving reports of a residential burglary. The victim told deputies he woke up at 2:30 a.m. and saw a man later identified as 47-year-old Christopher Chad Pennington inside his bedroom closet. He described the intruder as a white male approximately 35 years old, about 5-foot-4-inches tall with a thin build and said he didn’t know him.

The victim, who is 73 and dependent on oxygen, started yelling for Pennington to leave his residence. Pennington pushed him and said, “Don’t mess with me or I’ll have my guy come here and mess you up,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said Pennington started searching his home and took a Nikon camera valued at $500, a Kodak camera valued at $500 and a two Verizon cell phones valued at $400 apiece. He said Pennington then went into his garage and stole his white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $48,000, which contained a .22-caliber Beretta handgun worth $600.

The victim told deputies he was forced to ride a bicycle to a gas station about a mile away to report the crime, since his cell phones were taken. He said he carried his oxygen tanks with him because he is dependent on oxygen to breathe.

A short time later, deputies were called to a residence in the 15900 block of S.E. 97th Terrace. The victim claimed that a white male wearing camo shorts, no shirt and a ball cap entered his residence and started making food in his kitchen. When he was discovered, the man, later identified as Pennington, took the victim’s truck and fled from the residence. The victim said he used his wife’s vehicle to chase Pennington but lost him, the report says.

Deputies then went to a residence in the 9800 block of S.E. 157th Lane, where a man reported that a white male wearing camo pants, no shirt and no shoes was in his back yard screaming and hitting walls. Deputies located Pennington a short time later and he had one of the stolen cell phones with him, a pink backpack containing several electronics and a pair of boots next to him, the report says.

Pennington was positively identified by the victims of the second burglary. Deputies then located the missing pickup truck, which had been involved in a crash. The handgun and one of the missing cameras were found inside the vehicle, the report says.

After deputies received calls about two other burglaries allegedly involving Pennington, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. He was charged with burglary with assault or battery, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, four counts of armed burglary of a dwelling, structure of conveyance, three counts of grand theft of a dwelling, grand theft of a firearm, two counts grand theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of petit theft (third or subsequent offense).

Pennington, who lives at 16960 S.E. 101st Court Rd. in Summerfield, was being held on $154,000 bond. His next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

Excitement builds as Villagers line up for Trump’s Friday afternoon rally

The Villages Polo Fields was abuzz Friday morning as area residents started lining up and workers scampered to get everything ready for President Donald Trump’s afternoon visit – his first scheduled appearance after Thursday night’s heated debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Read more
News

Stage set for President Trump’s rally in The Villages

The stage has been set for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday afternoon in The Villages.
Read more
News

73-year-old Villager airlifted after wounding himself with .357 Magnum

A 73-year-old Villager was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after apparently shooting himself.
Read more
News

Villager on bicycle suffers head injury after colliding with a golf cart

A Villager riding a bicycle suffered a head injury after colliding with a golf cart at Everglades Recreation Center.
Read more
Health

12 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Villages-area cases on the rise

Twelve more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as a spike in cases was reported Thursday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Suspect accused of stealing more than $40,000 from account at bank in The Villages

A suspect has been accused of stealing more than $40,000 from a woman’s account at a bank in The Villages.
Read more
News

Large group fails to pay $410 tab for shots and wings at Villages restaurant

A large group failed to pay a $410 tab for shots and wings at a popular restaurant in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Excitement builds as Villagers line up for Trump’s Friday afternoon rally

The Villages Polo Fields was abuzz Friday morning as area residents started lining up and workers scampered to get everything ready for President Donald Trump’s afternoon visit – his first scheduled appearance after Thursday night’s heated debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Read more
News

Stage set for President Trump’s rally in The Villages

The stage has been set for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday afternoon in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Bald Eagles In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles were in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Anhingas And An Alligator Near Retention Pond

These two anhingas and this alligator were spotted hanging out near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Northern Cardinals In The Village Of Hillsborough

Check out this pair of northern cardinals spotted in the Village Of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system gives power to those who don’t deserve it

A Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man jailed on multitude of charges after bizarre string of burglaries

A Summerfield man is behind bars on a litany of charges after a string of burglaries Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Cap guns

Columnist Barry Evans recalls the days of going into battle with a cap gun.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Summerfield man jailed on multitude of charges after bizarre string of burglaries

A Summerfield man is behind bars on a litany of charges after a string of burglaries Thursday.
Read more
News

Excitement builds as Villagers line up for Trump’s Friday afternoon rally

The Villages Polo Fields was abuzz Friday morning as area residents started lining up and workers scampered to get everything ready for President Donald Trump’s afternoon visit – his first scheduled appearance after Thursday night’s heated debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Read more
News

Stage set for President Trump’s rally in The Villages

The stage has been set for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday afternoon in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system gives power to those who don’t deserve it

A Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump clan engaged in biggest embezzlement scam of all time

A Village of St. Charles resident argues that the Trump clan has engaged in the biggest embezzlement scam of all time. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system ‘ridiculous’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident contends the anonymous complaint system in The Villages is “ridiculous.”
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man jailed on multitude of charges after bizarre string of burglaries

A Summerfield man is behind bars on a litany of charges after a string of burglaries Thursday.
Read more
Crime

Suspect accused of stealing more than $40,000 from account at bank in The Villages

A suspect has been accused of stealing more than $40,000 from a woman’s account at a bank in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Leesburg man pulling unlicensed trailer jailed after traffic stop in Summerfield

An “uncooperative” Leesburg man found himself behind bars Tuesday after he was stopped for pulling a homemade trailer with no license tag behind a pickup truck.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,617FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
78.9 ° F
80 °
77 °
83 %
3.5mph
75 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment