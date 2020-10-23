Friday, October 23, 2020
Trump clan engaged in biggest embezzlement scam of all time

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I find it somewhat humorous that the Trumpers are trying to paint Biden and his family as “embezzlers” when he (Trump) and his family are engaged in the biggest embezzlement scam of all time (read below).

Def: Emoluments: a salary, fee, or profit from employment or office.
 The Domestic Emoluments Clause (a.k.a. the
Presidential Emoluments Clause) (art. II, § 1, cl. 7):
“The President shall, at stated Times, receive for his
Services, a Compensation which shall neither be
increased nor diminished during the Period for which he
shall have been elected, and he shall not receive within
that Period any other Emolument from the United
States, or any of them.”
The Foreign Emoluments Clause (art. I, § 9, cl. 8):
“[N]o Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under
[the United States], shall, without the Consent of the
Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or
Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or
foreign State.”

The GAO has publicly released the facts (not fiction) that Trump and his entourage (Secret Service, advisors, et. al.) have thus far spent over $350 million and counting in taxpayer money at Trump properties outside of the White House. That’s what they know about. This going to the properties that he refused to divest when elected.
There is no public record of the amounts spent by foreign dignitaries, businessmen, etc. that stay in those properties to curry favor with the now President of the United States, but it is estimated to be even larger than the $350 million of your tax money spent.
When you are over $450 million in debt on those same properties, wouldn’t it be nice if you could use your elected office to “square things up”? Damn those pesky emolument laws! Where is the well deserved outrage? How can that be overlooked?
Now I know that a majority of the “Trump Trolls” will never get this far in this letter because like their hero, they don’t read. I also know that I will get a lot of heat from them because they can’t argue with facts or reason, just with character assassination and/or bluster……also like their their hero. Have at it.

Art Cavaliere
Village of St. Charles

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system ‘ridiculous’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist residents contends the anonymous complaint system in The Villages is “ridiculous.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Attorney John Morgan pushing Amendment 2

A Village of Collier resident says attorney John Morgan is behind Amendment 2, and that says a lot about how you should vote. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager says ‘new blood’ needed in CDD 5

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says “new blood” is needed on the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How do underlying conditions influence the COVID-19 death count?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident wonders how underlying conditions might influence the COVID-19 death count.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Make complainers give name and address

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident has an idea for deed compliance enforcement.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A Republican has a message for fellow GOP voters

Village of Chatham resident, who is a Republican, has a message for his fellow GOP voters. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaints

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on Community Development District 5’s decision to stop accepting anonymous complaints.
Read more
More Headlines

News

Stage set for President Trump’s rally in The Villages

The stage has been set for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday afternoon in The Villages.
Read more
News

73-year-old Villager airlifted after wounding himself with .357 Magnum

A 73-year-old Villager was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after apparently shooting himself.
Read more
Photos

Photos

Two Anhingas And An Alligator Near Retention Pond

These two anhingas and this alligator were spotted hanging out near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Northern Cardinals In The Village Of Hillsborough

Check out this pair of northern cardinals spotted in the Village Of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Flying Dragonfly At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this awesome shot of a dragonfly in flight at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Suspect accused of stealing more than $40,000 from account at bank in The Villages

A suspect has been accused of stealing more than $40,000 from a woman’s account at a bank in The Villages.
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

Cap guns

Columnist Barry Evans recalls the days of going into battle with a cap gun.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system ‘ridiculous’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist residents contends the anonymous complaint system in The Villages is “ridiculous.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Attorney John Morgan pushing Amendment 2

A Village of Collier resident says attorney John Morgan is behind Amendment 2, and that says a lot about how you should vote. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Suspect accused of stealing more than $40,000 from account at bank in The Villages

A suspect has been accused of stealing more than $40,000 from a woman’s account at a bank in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Leesburg man pulling unlicensed trailer jailed after traffic stop in Summerfield

An “uncooperative” Leesburg man found himself behind bars Tuesday after he was stopped for pulling a homemade trailer with no license tag behind a pickup truck.
Read more
Crime

Villager who revved red Corvette’s engine nabbed after pursuit by police

A Villager who revved the engine of his red Corvette was nabbed after a pursuit by law enforcement.
Read more
