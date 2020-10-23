Trump clan engaged in biggest embezzlement scam of all time

To the Editor:

I find it somewhat humorous that the Trumpers are trying to paint Biden and his family as “embezzlers” when he (Trump) and his family are engaged in the biggest embezzlement scam of all time (read below).

Def: Emoluments: a salary, fee, or profit from employment or office.

 The Domestic Emoluments Clause (a.k.a. the

Presidential Emoluments Clause) (art. II, § 1, cl. 7):

“The President shall, at stated Times, receive for his

Services, a Compensation which shall neither be

increased nor diminished during the Period for which he

shall have been elected, and he shall not receive within

that Period any other Emolument from the United

States, or any of them.”

The Foreign Emoluments Clause (art. I, § 9, cl. 8):

“[N]o Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under

[the United States], shall, without the Consent of the

Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or

Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or

foreign State.”

The GAO has publicly released the facts (not fiction) that Trump and his entourage (Secret Service, advisors, et. al.) have thus far spent over $350 million and counting in taxpayer money at Trump properties outside of the White House. That’s what they know about. This going to the properties that he refused to divest when elected.

There is no public record of the amounts spent by foreign dignitaries, businessmen, etc. that stay in those properties to curry favor with the now President of the United States, but it is estimated to be even larger than the $350 million of your tax money spent.

When you are over $450 million in debt on those same properties, wouldn’t it be nice if you could use your elected office to “square things up”? Damn those pesky emolument laws! Where is the well deserved outrage? How can that be overlooked?

Now I know that a majority of the “Trump Trolls” will never get this far in this letter because like their hero, they don’t read. I also know that I will get a lot of heat from them because they can’t argue with facts or reason, just with character assassination and/or bluster……also like their their hero. Have at it.

Art Cavaliere

Village of St. Charles