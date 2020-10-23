Trump supporters holding golf cart parade to encourage votes for president

Fresh off President Trump’s visit to The Villages, members of Villagers for Trump and the local chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida are staging a golf cart parade to encourage voters to support the president in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.

Titled “Save America Vote Trump,” the parade will begin Saturday, Oct. 24 at Lake Sumter Landing at 4 p.m. and after traveling through the Market Square area, participants will head to Brownwood Paddock Square. Those wishing to participate are asked to assemble at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Creekside Care Center, located at 1050 Old Camp Rd., across from Barnes & Noble.

Members of Trump Team 2020 Florida can gather at chapter President Suzanne Days’ home in the Village of Collier at 2:45 p.m. for the Pledge of Allegiance and live entertainment with patriotic singing. Prior to the start of the parade, which also will pay tribute to police and other first responders, those participants will receive an escort by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to Lake Sumter Landing.

Parade participants are encouraged to decorate their golf carts with political signs, flags, banners and patriotic colors. Villagers for Trump members are asked to wear their club shirts, Trump gear or red, white and blue attire. Participants also are being asked to avoid engaging protesters along the parade route.