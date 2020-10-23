Friday, October 23, 2020
78.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Trump supporters holding golf cart parade to encourage votes for president

Larry D. Croom

Fresh off President Trump’s visit to The Villages, members of Villagers for Trump and the local chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida are staging a golf cart parade to encourage voters to support the president in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.

Golf carts covered in pro-Trump signs and American flags were the norm during a recent Villagers for Trump golf cart parade.

Titled “Save America Vote Trump,” the parade will begin Saturday, Oct. 24 at Lake Sumter Landing at 4 p.m. and after traveling through the Market Square area, participants will head to Brownwood Paddock Square. Those wishing to participate are asked to assemble at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Creekside Care Center, located at 1050 Old Camp Rd., across from Barnes & Noble.

David Gee, right, founder of Villagers for Trump, and his wife, Lynette, take part in a parade in October 2018 that included 383 golf carts and about 800 people showing their support for the president.

Members of Trump Team 2020 Florida can gather at chapter President Suzanne Days’ home in the Village of Collier at 2:45 p.m. for the Pledge of Allegiance and live entertainment with patriotic singing. Prior to the start of the parade, which also will pay tribute to police and other first responders, those participants will receive an escort by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to Lake Sumter Landing.

Parade participants are encouraged to decorate their golf carts with political signs, flags, banners and patriotic colors. Villagers for Trump members are asked to wear their club shirts, Trump gear or red, white and blue attire. Participants also are being asked to avoid engaging protesters along the parade route.

Related Articles

Crime

Woman arrested after found foraging through dumpster at Total Wine

A woman was arrested after she was found foraging through a dumpster at Total Wine at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officers searching for bandits who targeted thrift store

Wildwood Police officers are searching for two thieves who are accused of stealing items from Our Mothers Attic thrift store.
Read more
Crime

Habitual traffic offender behind bars after caught driving vehicle with no tag light

An O’Brien man was jailed early Thursday morning after he was stopped for driving a vehicle with no tag light.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed on multitude of charges after bizarre string of burglaries

A Summerfield man is behind bars on a litany of charges after a string of burglaries Thursday.
Read more
News

Excitement builds as Villagers line up for Trump’s Friday afternoon rally

The Villages Polo Fields was abuzz Friday morning as area residents started lining up and workers scampered to get everything ready for President Donald Trump’s afternoon visit – his first scheduled appearance after Thursday night’s heated debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Read more
News

Stage set for President Trump’s rally in The Villages

The stage has been set for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday afternoon in The Villages.
Read more
News

73-year-old Villager airlifted after wounding himself with .357 Magnum

A 73-year-old Villager was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after apparently shooting himself.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Woman arrested after found foraging through dumpster at Total Wine

A woman was arrested after she was found foraging through a dumpster at Total Wine at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officers searching for bandits who targeted thrift store

Wildwood Police officers are searching for two thieves who are accused of stealing items from Our Mothers Attic thrift store.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Bald Eagles In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles were in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Anhingas And An Alligator Near Retention Pond

These two anhingas and this alligator were spotted hanging out near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Northern Cardinals In The Village Of Hillsborough

Check out this pair of northern cardinals spotted in the Village Of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system gives power to those who don’t deserve it

A Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman arrested after found foraging through dumpster at Total Wine

A woman was arrested after she was found foraging through a dumpster at Total Wine at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Cap guns

Columnist Barry Evans recalls the days of going into battle with a cap gun.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Trump supporters holding golf cart parade to encourage votes for president

Fresh off President Trump’s visit to The Villages, members of Villagers for Trump and the local chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida are staging a golf cart parade to encourage voters to support the president in the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after found foraging through dumpster at Total Wine

A woman was arrested after she was found foraging through a dumpster at Total Wine at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officers searching for bandits who targeted thrift store

Wildwood Police officers are searching for two thieves who are accused of stealing items from Our Mothers Attic thrift store.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system gives power to those who don’t deserve it

A Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump clan engaged in biggest embezzlement scam of all time

A Village of St. Charles resident argues that the Trump clan has engaged in the biggest embezzlement scam of all time. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system ‘ridiculous’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident contends the anonymous complaint system in The Villages is “ridiculous.”
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman arrested after found foraging through dumpster at Total Wine

A woman was arrested after she was found foraging through a dumpster at Total Wine at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officers searching for bandits who targeted thrift store

Wildwood Police officers are searching for two thieves who are accused of stealing items from Our Mothers Attic thrift store.
Read more
Crime

Habitual traffic offender behind bars after caught driving vehicle with no tag light

An O’Brien man was jailed early Thursday morning after he was stopped for driving a vehicle with no tag light.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,617FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
78.9 ° F
80 °
77 °
83 %
3.5mph
75 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment