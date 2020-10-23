Friday, October 23, 2020
Trump wows thousands during Villages rally amid chants of ‘4 more years!’

Larry D. Croom

President Donald Trump roared into The Villages late Friday afternoon aboard Marine One to a rousing crowd decked out in red, white and blue attire.

President Trump steps off Marine One before speaking to a crowd of thousands at The Villages Polo Fields on Friday.

President Trump told the crowd at Friday’s rally that America will be a much different country if Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 election. But he said that won’t happen because of his many supporters who either have voted or will vote for him in the coming days.

Cheers rang out across the polo fields shortly after 4:30 p.m. as the president’s helicopter circled the complex and landed just outside the confines of the cheering crowd.

Trump then walked to the stage and quickly made it clear he was happy to be in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, pledging that he’s even going to vote here sometime Saturday.

“How many people have voted for President Trump?” he asked, as the crowd erupted into loud cheering.

“How many people here have voted for Sleepy Joe Biden?” he asked, as boos rang out among the thousands in attendance.

Marine One lands next to thousands of Trump supporters on Friday before the start of the event at The Villages Polo Fields.

Trump wasted no time in claiming victory in Thursday night’s debate, saying he’s watching out for the country and The Villages.

“I’m not a politician,” he said. “I don’t always play by the rules of the Washington establishment because I was elected to fight for you and I’ve fought for you harder than any president has ever fought for anybody.”

Tom Baldwin, of the Village of Liberty Park, found a unique way to show his support for the president at Friday’s rally.

Trump promised Villagers the COVID-19 pandemic will soon come to an end, the same medications he received when he had the virus will be available to whomever needs them, vaccines are coming and he won’t forget that China is responsible for the crisis. He said he had signed a great trade deal with China before the pandemic but now it doesn’t mean much to him.

The president, who signed a pact to protect Medicare in The Villages in October 2019, also promised that Americans would soon see lower drug prices. He said he’s authorized Gov. Ron DeSantis to travel to Canada to purchase drugs that can be sold at lower prices to Floridians.

Not surprisingly, Trump constantly brought up Thursday night’s debate, pointing out that at one point Biden said he was in favor of eventually phasing out the oil industry for cleaner forms of energy. Trump questioned him on that statement during the debate before moderator Kristen Welker steered Trump and Biden to another topic.

The many facial expressions of President Trump during Friday’s event in The Villages in front of thousands of supporters.

“Joe Biden admitted he wanted to abolish the oil industry,” he said, pointing out such an action could devastate states like Texas, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and Ohio. “This morning he said he didn’t mean that. He’s a corrupt politician. This guy is either really stupid or he lies.”

Trump told the crowd that if Biden wins, America will quickly become a much different place.

“The radical left will transform this country into something you won’t recognize,” he said.

President Trump told the crowd on Friday that he always appreciates the support he receives from Villagers.

At 11 months old, J.R. might have been the youngest Trump fan at Friday’s rally.

He also touted his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate next week.

“She’s great,” Trump said. “She made them look a little foolish, didn’t she,” he said of Barrett’s recent appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump offered praise for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, as well as former attorney general Pam Bondi, Congressman Daniel Webster and Congressman Mike Waltz.

This young supporter took his backing of President Trump to a new level at Friday’s rally at The Villages Polo Fields.

Both DeSantis and Bondi offered their thoughts on the upcoming election before Trump arrived in The Villages.

“I feel Florida breaking for Trump,” DeSantis said of those who have already voted.

He also said it would be disastrous if Trump doesn’t win re-election.

“If we are not successful, Joe Biden will lock down this country,” he said, referring to an expected reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We cannot lock this country down.”

A World War II veteran is helped to his seat Friday before the start of President Trump’s rally at The Villages Polo Fields.

Bondi, who serves as the co-chair of Women for Trump and received a rousing welcome from the crowd, agreed.

“This is the election of our lifetime,” she said. “President Trump is a patriot and we stand for that flag.”

Villagers Mike and Ann Pelle said they thoroughly enjoyed taking part in Friday’s rally with President Trump.

Villager Ann Pelle, who attended the rally with her husband, Mike, referred to the event as “super awesome.”

“I thought the Trump rally was incredibly patriotic, a beautiful day and a lot of fun,” she said. “The crowd was highly energized and it was great to see lots of friends and neighbors there.”

Pelle said the overall meaning of being able to attend and enjoy such an event as Friday’s rally wasn’t lost on her.

“I truly love living in America, where no matter who you like or who you vote for, we have the freedom to do so,” said Pelle, who was born in Germany and adopted by an American military family and is proud that so many in her family have served.

Throughout the event, the president would single out members of the audience, including a 105-year-old veteran and a man who dressed like Trump in a Superman costume.

“Superman lives in The Villages,” he said smiling, while vowing to sell his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida and move to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“I like that idea,” he said to a huge round of applause. “I like the people here.”

President Trump told a cheering crowd of Villagers and area residents that he’s not a politician and doesn’t always play by the rules during Friday’s rally at the polo fields.

Trump closed out Friday’s rally by encouraging everyone to get out and vote.

“Proud citizens like you helped build this country,” he said. “We are returning power to you. We are going to keep on winning, winning, winning. We are one movement and there has never been a movement like this. It’s a movement of not letting these maniacs take over our country and destroy it.”

An Osprey escort for Marine One prepares to land at The Villages Polo Fields on Friday.

The president also jokingly referred to Villagers being willing fight for him from their golf carts, which was a reference to a Villages-News.com video that created a storm of controversy when Trump retweeted it because one of his supporters yelled out “white power.” He called Friday’s event a “stop” to say hello to so many Villagers who have supported him for so long.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” he said. “We are one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. And together, with the incredible, beautiful people of The Villages and Florida, we have made America strong again. We have made America proud again. We have made America safe again. And we will make America great again.”

President Trump stops to perform a dance in front of supporters after Friday’s rally at The Villages Polo Fields.

A woman who identified herself as Michelle from Crystal River arrived at 6 a.m. Friday in The Villages to tailgate before President Trump’s visit. She said she travels all over Florida with her Trump-inspired truck to attend rallies.

