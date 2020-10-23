Wildwood police officers searching for bandits who targeted thrift store

Wildwood Police officers are searching for two thieves who are accused of stealing items from Our Mothers Attic thrift store.

A white female and a black female – ages unknown – were seen on Wednesday at 3:52 a.m. approaching the rear of the thrift store. A short time later they were observed rummaging through various items, including picture frames and lamp shades. They were then seen leaving the business with the items, a Wildwood Police report says.

Anyone with any information about the crimes or the two suspects is asked to contact Lt. James O’Neill at (352) 661-6192 or by email [email protected].