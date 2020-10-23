Woman arrested after found foraging through dumpster at Total Wine

A woman was arrested after she was found foraging through a dumpster at Total Wine at Lady Lake Commons.

Kimberly Moran, 54, of Leesburg, was spotted at the dumpster behind the wine superstore in Lady Lake on Sunday night, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check revealed she was wanted on a Bradford County warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail, but once there, Bradford County advised they would not extradite her “due to the crime not being a violent crime,” the report said. Moran was advised she was free to go. A friend picked her up at the jail.