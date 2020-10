To the Editor:

I watched the debate last night and when Joe Biden, looked into the camera and said, I did not take any money from any foreign country (something like that) it reminded me of Nixon, who claimed he was not a crook and Clinton who said he did not have sex with that girl.

They both were lying. Do you think Joe is lying? The statement made by Hunter’s exit associate and the e-mails found on the Hunter’s computer that the FBI has, said differently.

Anthony Aquilina

Village of Santiago