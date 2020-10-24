Elizabeth Anne (Lusby) Kolodny, known to most as Betty Anne, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Born on August 1, 1934 she was the daughter of Edgar and Anne Lusby of Kennedyville, MD.

Growing up on the family farm she became active in 4-H. Outstanding achievements included first place awards in pie baking and dress making at the Kent County Fair. She went on to be honored as a Maryland 4-All Star and represented her state at the Chicago Club Congress. Later in life she remained active in 4-H as a club leader in Harford County MD. and serving as a 4-H judge.

Betty Anne was a 1952 Graduate of Chestertown High School. She attended Dickinson College, Pa. where she graduated with a cum laude degree.

Immediately following graduation, she started a teaching career. She taught for three years at the Harford County Elementary School followed by one year in Long Island N.Y. Betty Anne returned to Maryland where she taught 4th grade for two and a half years at Harford Day School.

Betty Anne finished her working career with the State of Maryland where she served for 16 years as a real estate tax assessor.

She was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Darlington Md. where she taught Sunday School, was a vestry member and served two terms on the Alter Guild.

In retirement she sold her home in Havre de Grace, Md. and moved to the Villages in Florida. There, she was an active member of the Villages Lion’s Club and the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Other hobbies included gardening, cooking, sewing, walking, playing bridge, garden club, and book club.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles (Ted) Stephens and Leonard Kolodny. Betty Anne married Ted Stephens in 1960 and he was the father of her three children: Michael Stephens, Dumfries, VA.; Mark Stephens (Teresa), Newnan, GA.; Craig Stephens (Beth) Bel Air, MD.

She is survived by her loving companion, Rodger Cripe, The Villages FL,, her three sons, a brother, E. Rankin Lusby (Carole), Naples, FL., five grandchildren: Jeremy Cooper Stephens (Jena), Cole Thomas Stephens, Jessica Kathryn Stephens, Megan Elizabeth Stephens, Ashley Ann Stephens, and one great grandchild, Summer Ann Stephens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2201 Spring Lake Road, Fruitland Park, FL 34731, https://www.holytrinityfp.com