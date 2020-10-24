Saturday, October 24, 2020
70.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Elizabeth Anne (Lusby) Kolodny

Staff Report

Elizabeth Anne Kolodny

Elizabeth Anne (Lusby) Kolodny, known to most as Betty Anne, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Born on August 1, 1934 she was the daughter of Edgar and Anne Lusby of Kennedyville, MD.

Growing up on the family farm she became active in 4-H. Outstanding achievements included first place awards in pie baking and dress making at the Kent County Fair. She went on to be honored as a Maryland 4-All Star and represented her state at the Chicago Club Congress. Later in life she remained active in 4-H as a club leader in Harford County MD. and serving as a 4-H judge.

Betty Anne was a 1952 Graduate of Chestertown High School. She attended Dickinson College, Pa. where she graduated with a cum laude degree.

Immediately following graduation, she started a teaching career. She taught for three years at the Harford County Elementary School followed by one year in Long Island N.Y. Betty Anne returned to Maryland where she taught 4th grade for two and a half years at Harford Day School.

Betty Anne finished her working career with the State of Maryland where she served for 16 years as a real estate tax assessor.

She was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Darlington Md. where she taught Sunday School, was a vestry member and served two terms on the Alter Guild.

In retirement she sold her home in Havre de Grace, Md. and moved to the Villages in Florida. There, she was an active member of the Villages Lion’s Club and the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Other hobbies included gardening, cooking, sewing, walking, playing bridge, garden club, and book club.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles (Ted) Stephens and Leonard Kolodny. Betty Anne married Ted Stephens in 1960 and he was the father of her three children: Michael Stephens, Dumfries, VA.; Mark Stephens (Teresa), Newnan, GA.; Craig Stephens (Beth) Bel Air, MD.

She is survived by her loving companion, Rodger Cripe, The Villages FL,, her three sons, a brother, E. Rankin Lusby (Carole), Naples, FL., five grandchildren: Jeremy Cooper Stephens (Jena), Cole Thomas Stephens, Jessica Kathryn Stephens, Megan Elizabeth Stephens, Ashley Ann Stephens, and one great grandchild, Summer Ann Stephens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2201 Spring Lake Road, Fruitland Park, FL 34731, https://www.holytrinityfp.com

Related Articles

Obituaries

Kenneth Dale Parrish Jr.

Ken Parrish was a member of the Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Obituaries

Mildred A. Suva

Mildred was a retired secretary for several temporary agencies.
Read more
Obituaries

Helene Rose Siegel

Helene Siegel relocated to The Villages in 2012, where she became an enthusiastic golfer and bridge player, frequently hosting her grandchildren, whom she enjoyed taking around town in her golf cart.
Read more
Obituaries

Margaret Birchak

Mickey Birchack was very talented and had many interests as a hairdresser, a seamstress, an artist, and an avid traveler.
Read more
Obituaries

Carl Fredrick Kirkman

Carl Kirkman was a member of the Masonic Lodge # 776 in Pennsylvania before transferring to Florida where he continued serving as a lifelong member.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert C. “Bob” Rabenau

Bob Rabenau was a Penn State sports fan, enjoyed being outdoors, bird watching and was an avid tennis and platform tennis player as well as an instructor.
Read more
Obituaries

Dr. Robert Huber Schroeter

Dr. Bob Schroeter and his wife, Ceil, moved to The Villages in 2002 where he continued his love of dentistry as a volunteer dentist at the Community Medical Care Center in Leesburg for many years.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as cases mount across tri-county area

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as 112 new cases of the potentially deadly virus were reported Friday in the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Drunken Villager who made scene arrested at town square

A drunken Villager who was upset after losing his keys was arrested Thursday night at a town square.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Bald Eagles In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles were in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Anhingas And An Alligator Near Retention Pond

These two anhingas and this alligator were spotted hanging out near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Northern Cardinals In The Village Of Hillsborough

Check out this pair of northern cardinals spotted in the Village Of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system gives power to those who don’t deserve it

A Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Drunken Villager who made scene arrested at town square

A drunken Villager who was upset after losing his keys was arrested Thursday night at a town square.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Cap guns

Columnist Barry Evans recalls the days of going into battle with a cap gun.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Trump wows thousands during Villages rally amid chants of ‘4 more years!’

President Donald Trump roared into The Villages late Friday afternoon aboard Marine One to a rousing crowd decked out in red, white and blue attire.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as cases mount across tri-county area

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as 112 new cases of the potentially deadly virus were reported Friday in the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Drunken Villager who made scene arrested at town square

A drunken Villager who was upset after losing his keys was arrested Thursday night at a town square.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system gives power to those who don’t deserve it

A Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump clan engaged in biggest embezzlement scam of all time

A Village of St. Charles resident argues that the Trump clan has engaged in the biggest embezzlement scam of all time. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system ‘ridiculous’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident contends the anonymous complaint system in The Villages is “ridiculous.”
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Drunken Villager who made scene arrested at town square

A drunken Villager who was upset after losing his keys was arrested Thursday night at a town square.
Read more
Crime

Villages bad boy back behind bars after violating his probation

A Villager who was sentenced last year to six months in jail has landed back behind bars after violating his probation.
Read more
Crime

83-year-old arrested at country club in The Villages

An 83-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning at Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,634FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
70.9 ° F
72 °
70 °
100 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment