Saturday, October 24, 2020
70.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Gloria Slaughter Murphy

Staff Report

Gloria Slaughter Murphy

On Friday October 9, 2020, Gloria Slaughter Murphy, wonderful loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 80.

Mom was born on April 1, 1940 in Wildwood, Florida to Emmitt and Evelyn(Mathis) Slaughter. She married James E Murphy Sr. on May 24, 1957. They had two sons, Jaime and Thomas, and one daughter, Luana.

Mom was a loving mother and faithful to the Lord. She would do anything for anyone and give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She loved her family and was the cornerstone of this family. She loved gardening, travel and food. I can’t remember a conversation with her that food or planning for was ever not mentioned. Her faith helped her through life and a member of the Wildwood Church of Christ.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Emmitt, her mother, Evelyn, sister Cindy, step brothers Crandall, three children, Luana, Jaime and Thomas and she had so many ‘step’ kids that it is not possible to list. We always had a house full and they always referred to her as Mom. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews as well as 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life, a covered dish event, will be held on October 25th at 12pm at the Wildwood Church of Christ (https://www.hischurch.faith/).

Mom has asked that donations be made to the following organizations in lieu of flowers:

Mount Dora Christian Academy & Children’s Home 301 West 13th Ave Mount Dora FL 32757

Banner Elk Church of Christ India fund P.O. Box 13 Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Elizabeth Anne (Lusby) Kolodny

Betty Anne Kolodny was an active member of the Villages Lion’s Club and the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, sewing, walking, playing bridge, garden club, and book club.
Read more
Obituaries

Kenneth Dale Parrish Jr.

Ken Parrish was a member of the Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Obituaries

Mildred A. Suva

Mildred was a retired secretary for several temporary agencies.
Read more
Obituaries

Helene Rose Siegel

Helene Siegel relocated to The Villages in 2012, where she became an enthusiastic golfer and bridge player, frequently hosting her grandchildren, whom she enjoyed taking around town in her golf cart.
Read more
Obituaries

Margaret Birchak

Mickey Birchack was very talented and had many interests as a hairdresser, a seamstress, an artist, and an avid traveler.
Read more
Obituaries

Carl Fredrick Kirkman

Carl Kirkman was a member of the Masonic Lodge # 776 in Pennsylvania before transferring to Florida where he continued serving as a lifelong member.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert C. “Bob” Rabenau

Bob Rabenau was a Penn State sports fan, enjoyed being outdoors, bird watching and was an avid tennis and platform tennis player as well as an instructor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Trump wows thousands during Villages rally amid chants of ‘4 more years!’

President Donald Trump roared into The Villages late Friday afternoon aboard Marine One to a rousing crowd decked out in red, white and blue attire.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as cases mount across tri-county area

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as 112 new cases of the potentially deadly virus were reported Friday in the tri-county area.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Bald Eagles In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles were in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Anhingas And An Alligator Near Retention Pond

These two anhingas and this alligator were spotted hanging out near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Northern Cardinals In The Village Of Hillsborough

Check out this pair of northern cardinals spotted in the Village Of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system gives power to those who don’t deserve it

A Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Drunken Villager who made scene arrested at town square

A drunken Villager who was upset after losing his keys was arrested Thursday night at a town square.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Cap guns

Columnist Barry Evans recalls the days of going into battle with a cap gun.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Natalie Gukanovich Robinson

Natalie Robinson enjoyed gardening and competing during the Cedar Key Neighborhood game night. She and her husband, Robbie, were strong supporters of the booster club at The Villages High School, especially enjoying the football games.
Read more
News

Trump wows thousands during Villages rally amid chants of ‘4 more years!’

President Donald Trump roared into The Villages late Friday afternoon aboard Marine One to a rousing crowd decked out in red, white and blue attire.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as cases mount across tri-county area

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as 112 new cases of the potentially deadly virus were reported Friday in the tri-county area.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system gives power to those who don’t deserve it

A Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the anonymous complaint system in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump clan engaged in biggest embezzlement scam of all time

A Village of St. Charles resident argues that the Trump clan has engaged in the biggest embezzlement scam of all time. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaint system ‘ridiculous’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident contends the anonymous complaint system in The Villages is “ridiculous.”
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Drunken Villager who made scene arrested at town square

A drunken Villager who was upset after losing his keys was arrested Thursday night at a town square.
Read more
Crime

Villages bad boy back behind bars after violating his probation

A Villager who was sentenced last year to six months in jail has landed back behind bars after violating his probation.
Read more
Crime

83-year-old arrested at country club in The Villages

An 83-year-old Villager was arrested Friday morning at Palmer Legends Country Club in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,634FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
70.9 ° F
72 °
70 °
100 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment