On Friday October 9, 2020, Gloria Slaughter Murphy, wonderful loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 80.

Mom was born on April 1, 1940 in Wildwood, Florida to Emmitt and Evelyn(Mathis) Slaughter. She married James E Murphy Sr. on May 24, 1957. They had two sons, Jaime and Thomas, and one daughter, Luana.

Mom was a loving mother and faithful to the Lord. She would do anything for anyone and give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She loved her family and was the cornerstone of this family. She loved gardening, travel and food. I can’t remember a conversation with her that food or planning for was ever not mentioned. Her faith helped her through life and a member of the Wildwood Church of Christ.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Emmitt, her mother, Evelyn, sister Cindy, step brothers Crandall, three children, Luana, Jaime and Thomas and she had so many ‘step’ kids that it is not possible to list. We always had a house full and they always referred to her as Mom. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews as well as 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life, a covered dish event, will be held on October 25th at 12pm at the Wildwood Church of Christ (https://www.hischurch.faith/).

Mom has asked that donations be made to the following organizations in lieu of flowers:

Mount Dora Christian Academy & Children’s Home 301 West 13th Ave Mount Dora FL 32757

Banner Elk Church of Christ India fund P.O. Box 13 Banner Elk, NC 28604.