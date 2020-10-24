Historic Baker House reopening in limited capacity amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Historic Baker House in Wildwood is reopening with restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

Volunteers at the Baker House say they have developed a plan to safely accommodate up to 12 people at a time for private tours. The new guidelines include:

Masks will be worn by both Baker House docents and attendees.

The 12 attendees will be divided into two groups of six.

Social distancing will be followed in every room during the tour. Since the space in one room in the main house doesn’t allow for social distancing for six people, it will be omitted from the tour.

The information about the kitchen and dining room will be given to the group outside and they will be invited to walk through those rooms.

Hand sanitizer will be available for all attendees and docents prior to starting the tour.

Immediately following the tour, all touched surfaces – door handles, stair railings, etc. – will be cleaned. Gloves will be worn during cleaning.

Pre-registration will be required for all events. The Murder Mystery, Victorian Teas and the annual Open House event have been canceled. But the Spirited Ladies haunted house tour will take place Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person.

Christmas tours also are planned on Dec. 8, 10, 15, 17 and 22 from 5-8 p.m. and on Dec. 12, 19 and 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (352) 446-3778. Proceeds from ticket sales go directly into the restoration fund to continue the preservation of the Historic Baker House. Full participation in events requires the ability to climb stairs.