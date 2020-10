To the Editor:

I agree with decision with CDD 5’s decision to abolish anonymous complaints. Anyone complaining should be a resident of The Villages and should be adult enough to disclose their name and address. Hopefully, that person should approach the person they are complaining about to possibly resolve the issue. It appears that there is a need for disclosing personal information since my personal info was requested for me to respond via this letter.

James Farley

Village of Duval