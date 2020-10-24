Saturday, October 24, 2020
74.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Lakeshore Cottages residents oppose apartments at Lake Sumter Landing

Meta Minton

Lakeshore Cottages residents are registering their opposition to a plan for apartments at Lake Sumter Landing.

The homeowners have spoken out ahead of a Tuesday meeting of the Sumter County Commission where the matter is on the agenda.

“This project will be right in my backyard. I am not opposed to growth or building homes, but if you look at the other multi-family units that have been built or are proposed, they do not impact established residences like this project will do. The Lofts at Brownwood, no homes impacted. The proposal at Hacienda is basically in an existing parking lot where no homes are impacted,” said George Angel of 932 Cottage Drive.

The Lakeshore Cottages

Like many of his neighbors, he is concerned about the impact the influx of apartments could have on traffic in an already-congested area of The Villages.

“I also believe that the proposal is being rushed through in order to take advantage of the current members on the county board of commissioners. I think this proposal of zoning changes from commercial to multi-use should be made after the elections in November, so that the newly elected commissioners can look at the proposal more objectively,” said Angel, who purchased his cottage in 2017 for $706,000.

Deborah Shaw who lives on Fish Camp Road in the Lakeshore Cottages said the prestigious section of The Villages is already treated like a port-of-call.

Since we really are the only homes everyone goes out of their way to see, since they are different than anyone else’s in The Villages, our pool has been invaded by everyone. When bands play in the square it’s as if a Carnival Cruise ship landed. There is no enforced security,” said Shaw, whose home has a market value of $558,170. 

Donna Puthoff and her husband purchased a home in the Lakeshore Cottages because they thought sitting on their back porch would be healthy. However, heavy traffic and fumes from the multi-modal path and Lake Shore Drive have forced most cottage owners to glass in their porches. She said people rarely use their back porches because it is so unpleasant. She contends apartments would worsen the traffic situation.

“There is already a lack of parking in the town square especially in the evening. If more housing options are added, it is probable that each additional housing unit would bring two more automobiles, as well as the distinct possibility for golf carts taking up parking spaces to the already overcrowded town square parking,” she said.

They purchased their cottage in 2012 for $529,900.

The Sumter County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Everglades Recreation Center in the Village of Fenney.

Related Articles

News

Trump supporters turn out en masse for patriotic golf cart parade after president’s visit

On the day after President Trump’s rousing visit to The Villages, more than a thousand residents took part in a golf cart parade to show their support for the president’s re-election bid against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as Florida reports massive spike in cases of virus

One more tri-county resident has died of COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases of the deadly virus in two weeks.
Read more
News

Pent-up demand due to COVID-19 leads to heavy collection of medicine

Hundreds of residents took advantage of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s opportunity on Saturday to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Villages-News.com's David Towns paid a visit to the collection site.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man to answer in court after alleged theft at Best Buy

A Summerfield man will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of merchandise at Best Buy.
Read more
News

Minivan towed after driver found to be operating vehicle with suspended license

A minivan was towed after the driver was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested in Wildwood while teaching unlicensed woman to drive

A man was arrested in Wildwood while teaching an unlicensed woman from Mexico to drive.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officers seek help in nabbing laundromat bandits

Wildwood Police officers are asking for help in locating a man and woman who are accused of stealing items from the Total Wash Carwash & Laundromat.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Lakeshore Cottages residents oppose apartments at Lake Sumter Landing

Lakeshore Cottages residents are registering their opposition to a plan for apartments at Lake Sumter Landing. You'll want to read what they have to say.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as Florida reports massive spike in cases of virus

One more tri-county resident has died of COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases of the deadly virus in two weeks.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Horned Owlet Near Lopez Country Club

This great horned owlet was spotted near Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Bald Eagles In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles were in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Anhingas And An Alligator Near Retention Pond

These two anhingas and this alligator were spotted hanging out near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Why would The Villages host a Super Spreader event?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale reader wonders why The Villages would host a Trump Super Spreader event, given the vulnerable population here.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man to answer in court after alleged theft at Best Buy

A Summerfield man will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of merchandise at Best Buy.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

We applaud Marie Bogdonoff and Villagers for Veterans for making a difference

We salute Marie Bogdonoff and Villagers for Veterans for making a huge difference in the lives of those who have served their country and now need a helping hand.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Trump supporters turn out en masse for patriotic golf cart parade after president’s visit

On the day after President Trump’s rousing visit to The Villages, more than a thousand residents took part in a golf cart parade to show their support for the president’s re-election bid against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Read more
News

Lakeshore Cottages residents oppose apartments at Lake Sumter Landing

Lakeshore Cottages residents are registering their opposition to a plan for apartments at Lake Sumter Landing. You'll want to read what they have to say.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as Florida reports massive spike in cases of virus

One more tri-county resident has died of COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases of the deadly virus in two weeks.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Why would The Villages host a Super Spreader event?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale reader wonders why The Villages would host a Trump Super Spreader event, given the vulnerable population here.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Do you think Joe is lying? 

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on Joe Biden’s debate performance.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

If you want to make a complaint you should give your name

A Village of Duval resident contends that if you want to make a complaint about deed compliance violations, you should be required to give your name. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man to answer in court after alleged theft at Best Buy

A Summerfield man will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of merchandise at Best Buy.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested in Wildwood while teaching unlicensed woman to drive

A man was arrested in Wildwood while teaching an unlicensed woman from Mexico to drive.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officers seek help in nabbing laundromat bandits

Wildwood Police officers are asking for help in locating a man and woman who are accused of stealing items from the Total Wash Carwash & Laundromat.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,663FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
74.2 ° F
75.2 °
73 °
88 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment