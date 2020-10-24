Man arrested in Wildwood while teaching unlicensed woman to drive

A man was arrested in Wildwood while teaching an unlicensed woman from Mexico to drive.

Jose Gonzales Boyzo, 31, of Leesburg, had been riding in a black Ford pickup that was pulled over Wednesday night in the parking lot of Family Dollar at 400 N. Main St. for not having its license plate illuminated, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The woman driving the truck was identified as 32-year-old Fatima Miranda Patino, also of Leesburg. She admitted she is a Mexican citizen and does not have a U.S. driver’s license. She also did not have a Mexican driver’s license.

Boyzo said he “just wanted to teach her how to drive,” the arrest report said.

Patino was arrested for driving without a license. Boyzo was arrested on a charge of allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle. Both were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 each.