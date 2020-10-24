Sunday, October 25, 2020
Minivan towed after driver found to be operating vehicle with suspended license

Meta Minton

A minivan was towed after the driver was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

Angela Lynn Stewart, 47, of Tavares, had been at the wheel of the blue 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 17 when she was pulled over at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue for failure to maintain a single lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer making the traffic stop found that Stewart’s license had been suspended and a seize tag order issued for her license plate. She admitted she was aware of the suspension.

Stewart was issued a criminal citation for driving while license suspended and her vehicle was towed from the scene by Kling Towing. Her sister came and picked her up.

