One more local COVID-19 death as Florida reports massive spike in cases of virus

One more tri-county resident has died of COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases of the deadly virus in two weeks.

The latest fatality was a resident of Sumter County but no specific information was provided about that victim Saturday by the Florida Department of Health. That brought the death toll in the county that contains the largest portion of The Villages to 84, a report shows.

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 784;

Summerfield up four for a total of 440;

Belleview up four for a total of 389;

Wildwood up two for a total of 458;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 356;

Oxford up one for a total of 144;

Leesburg up one for a total of 1,390; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 44.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,844 cases – an increase of 18 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,622 men, 1,199 women, 11 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 207 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 765 in correctional facilities. There have been 84 deaths and 277 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 738 cases – an increase of five in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Coleman (678), Wildwood (458), Bushnell (336, 143 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 40 staff members), Oxford (144), Webster (105), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (57), Sumterville (48) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 172 cases among 68 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 21,937 – increase of 94

Men: 9,845

Women: 11,873

Non-residents: 91

People listed as unknown: 128

Deaths: 649

Hospitalizations: 2,046

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,415 – increase of 28

Men: 3,872

Women: 4,377

Non-residents: 57

People listed as unknown: 109

Cases in long-term care facilities: 681

Cases in correctional facilities: 270

Deaths: 225

Hospitalizations: 723

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,084), Leesburg (1,390), Tavares (782), Eustis (674) and Mount Dora (645). The Villages also is reporting 40 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,678 – increase of 48

Men: 4,351

Women: 6,297

Non-residents: 23

People listed as unknown: 7

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,063

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,241

Deaths: 340

Hospitalizations: 1,046

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,131), Summerfield (440), Belleview (389), Dunnellon (367) and Citra (196). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,423 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (105) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 776,251 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,471 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 766,305 are residents. A total of 50,197 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,956 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,620 deaths and 48,127 people have been hospitalized.