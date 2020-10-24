Summerfield man to answer in court after alleged theft at Best Buy

A Summerfield man will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of merchandise at Best Buy.

Dakota Blaine Lynch, 25, entered the store at Village Crossroads on the morning of Oct. 17 and his suspicious behavior drew the attention of a loss prevention officer, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Lynch was spotted putting packaging into a washing machine. The packaging was from a Tzumi pocket charger, which was later found in which was found concealed in his shorts.

Lynch has been ordered to appear in Lake County Court on Oct. 27 to answer to a charge of retail theft. He and three companions who had been with him that day at Best Buy have been banned from the store.