Saturday, October 24, 2020
76.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Trump supporters turn out en masse for patriotic golf cart parade after president’s visit

Larry D. Croom

On the day after President Trump’s rousing visit to The Villages, an estimated 1,250 golf carts – most carrying at least two people – took part in a patriotic-themed parade to show support for the president’s re-election bid against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Top: Village of Palo Alto resident Stan Swies takes on the persona of President Trump during Saturday’s golf cart parade that started in Lake Sumter Landing and ended in Brownwood. Bottom: A videographer climbed into Swies’ golf cart to video him playing the role of President Trump.

A steady stream of golf carts filed into the parking of the Creekside Care Center in Lake Sumter Landing – across from Barnes & Noble – on Saturday afternoon and just kept coming and coming for quite some time. When the parade finally kicked off around 4 p.m., it took close to an hour for all of the carts to file through Lake Sumter Landing, where a crowd of cheering supporters holding signs and flags were waiting for them.

“Four more years!” rang out from golf cart after golf cart as participants – most of whom were decked out in patriotic attire – held up four fingers and waved to onlookers. Singer Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” could be heard from several golf cart stereo systems, with some Villagers even singing along to the patriotic song that was played Friday as Trump took the stage at The Villages Polo Fields for a rally where he suggested he might move to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villagers for Trump members Donna Hoak and Sue Cianci lead Saturday’s golf cart parade into Lake Sumter Landing.

There were plenty of Trump-themed flags and signs displayed during Saturday’s Villagers for Trump golf cart parade.

One bystander quoted the president from Thursday night’s debate when he repeatedly said, “Who built the cages, Joe” as golf carts zipped past him. Many participants held signs out the sides of their golf carts showing their allegiance to Trump. And one excited participant pointed at a member of the media and yelled at him: “Listen, you must go vote!”

Villagers for Trump Founder David Gee, whose group put on Saturday’s event, said he wasn’t surprised to see so many supporters of the president taking part in the parade less than 24 hours after Trump held his event in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villagers riding in a Yesteryear golf cart make their feelings known about President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Villagers came from throughout Florida’s Friendliest Hometown on Saturday to take part in a golf parade to show support for President Trump in his re-election bid.

“President Trump’s visit Friday fired up the great support he mentioned he has had continually from The Villages,” Gee said. “I think he was serious when he said he was going to move here. His base is sold, committed and passionate.”

Village of Lynnhaven resident Nancy Larger, who was holding a “Women for Trump” sign at Lake Sumter Landing, agreed.

Village of Lynnhaven resident Nancy Larger, a 16-year Navy veteran, says she loves what President Trump is doing for the country.

A Villager in Saturday’s golf cart parade shouts out ‘four more years’ while traveling through the SeaBreeze Recreation Center parking lot on the way to Brownwood.

A Villager taking part in Saturday’s parade shows his feelings about President Trump and his re-election bid.

“I love what he’s doing for our country,” said the 16-year Navy veteran, who also attended Friday’s rally and said she was quite impressed with Trump’s performance in Thursday night’s debate.  “I thought it was amazing. He kept his calm and was very presidential.”

Valerie Murphy, who owns a home in the Village of Santo Domingo and was holding a sign in support of the president, pointed out that she was a huge supporter four years ago when many people said they were voting for Trump simply because they didn’t like his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“I said, ‘I am voting for Trump. I don’t care about Hillary. I am for Trump,’” she said.

Many Villagers like this one were all smiles during Saturday’s golf cart parade to show support for President Trump.

A Villages resident holds up four fingers to represent four more years for President Trump.

Meanwhile, Top of the World resident Sylvia Schellin and Village of DeSoto resident Rick Celluro were holding a large Trump 2020 sign that generated plenty of honks and cheers from passing golf carts.

“I’m all Trump,” Schellin said. “I’m here to show my support.”

Valerie Murphy, left, joined with Sylvia Schellin and Rick Celluro on Saturday to show support for President Trump.

A crowd gathered in Lake Sumter Landing on Saturday to show support for the Villagers for Trump golf cart parade.

Celluro called Saturday’s parade “fantastic” and said the president needs all the support he can get before the Nov. 3 election.

“He deserves it,” Celluro said. “He’s the best president, as far as I’m concerned, that we’ve ever had.”

Celluro said he also was impressed with Trump in Thursday night’s debate but not so much with Biden’s performance or that of moderator Kristen Welker.

“Biden lied a lot,” he said. “He wasn’t fair and the moderator leaned toward Biden.”

A long line of Trump supporters head toward the Lake Miona Recreation Center on the multi-modal path during Saturday’s Villagers for Trump golf cart parade.

A Villager makes his way past the Lake Miona Recreation Center on the way to Brownwood during Saturday’s Villagers for Trump golf cart parade.

Meanwhile, after the massive procession of golf carts slowly made their way through Lake Sumter Landing, it was off to Brownwood. Many motorists traveling through The Villages slowed to watch the long line of golf carts as they made their way down the multi-modal paths between the two town squares. Some stopped to film the parade, while others honked and flashed the thumbs-up sign.

As is often the case, Village of Palo Alto resident Stan Swies took on the persona of President Trump in the parade. He rode in the back of a Yesteryear golf cart and was chauffeured by fellow Villagers for Trump member Dick Clapp. Once the procession arrived at Brownwood, a videographer even hopped into the large golf cart to take video of Swies’ every move as he waved to the adoring crowd in Paddock Square.

Pamela Keck, of the Village of Charlotte, and Patrick Wedra, of the Village of Collier, were decked out in pro-Trump attire on Saturday afternoon at Brownwood Paddock Square.

A portion of the estimated 1,250 golf carts that took part in Saturday’s Villagers for Trump parade make their way into Brownwood.

One of those in the crowd was Pamela Keck, of the Village of Charlotte. She was wearing a specialized American flag and was decked out in a Trump-Pence shirt, a patriotic hat and pants sporting a flag on one leg. She was busy waving a small American flag in her right hand as she talked about her appreciation for the large-scale golf cart parade.

“Oh my gosh, this is wonderful. It’s just so exciting,” she said.

An estimated 1,250 golf carts took part in Saturday’s Villagers for Trump parade through Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.

A long line of golf carts made their way into Brownwood on Saturday afternoon during a Villagers for Trump patriotic parade.

Keck said she also was thrilled to see so many young people supporting the president, including some who had driven by minutes earlier.

“They said, “Yeah Trump 2020, and we’re Millennials,” she said. “It really gave me chills. I’m going to cry by the time this is over.”

Saturday’s parade was one in a long line of many that have been put on by Villagers for Trump. In the past, protesters have lined the parade route but that hasn’t happened lately. During Saturday’s event, several Biden supporters were parked in their sign-laden golf carts near Havana Country Club on Morse Boulevard. But the route to Brownwood didn’t pass them and no other protesters were apparently set up in either town square.

Villagers for Trump member Donna Hoak displayed her thoughts on the back of her golf cart during Saturday’s parade.

Supporters of President Trump lined the sidewalks in Brownwood on Saturday during the Villagers for Trump golf cart parade.

Traffic came to a standstill in Brownwood on Saturday as an estimated 1,250 golf carts took part in a parade to support President Trump is his re-election bid.

Related Articles

News

Lakeshore Cottages residents oppose apartments at Lake Sumter Landing

Lakeshore Cottages residents are registering their opposition to a plan for apartments at Lake Sumter Landing. You'll want to read what they have to say.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as Florida reports massive spike in cases of virus

One more tri-county resident has died of COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases of the deadly virus in two weeks.
Read more
News

Pent-up demand due to COVID-19 leads to heavy collection of medicine

Hundreds of residents took advantage of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s opportunity on Saturday to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Villages-News.com's David Towns paid a visit to the collection site.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man to answer in court after alleged theft at Best Buy

A Summerfield man will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of merchandise at Best Buy.
Read more
News

Minivan towed after driver found to be operating vehicle with suspended license

A minivan was towed after the driver was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested in Wildwood while teaching unlicensed woman to drive

A man was arrested in Wildwood while teaching an unlicensed woman from Mexico to drive.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officers seek help in nabbing laundromat bandits

Wildwood Police officers are asking for help in locating a man and woman who are accused of stealing items from the Total Wash Carwash & Laundromat.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Lakeshore Cottages residents oppose apartments at Lake Sumter Landing

Lakeshore Cottages residents are registering their opposition to a plan for apartments at Lake Sumter Landing. You'll want to read what they have to say.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as Florida reports massive spike in cases of virus

One more tri-county resident has died of COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases of the deadly virus in two weeks.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Horned Owlet Near Lopez Country Club

This great horned owlet was spotted near Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Bald Eagles In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles were in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Anhingas And An Alligator Near Retention Pond

These two anhingas and this alligator were spotted hanging out near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Why would The Villages host a Super Spreader event?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale reader wonders why The Villages would host a Trump Super Spreader event, given the vulnerable population here.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man to answer in court after alleged theft at Best Buy

A Summerfield man will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of merchandise at Best Buy.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

We applaud Marie Bogdonoff and Villagers for Veterans for making a difference

We salute Marie Bogdonoff and Villagers for Veterans for making a huge difference in the lives of those who have served their country and now need a helping hand.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Trump supporters turn out en masse for patriotic golf cart parade after president’s visit

On the day after President Trump’s rousing visit to The Villages, more than a thousand residents took part in a golf cart parade to show their support for the president’s re-election bid against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Read more
News

Lakeshore Cottages residents oppose apartments at Lake Sumter Landing

Lakeshore Cottages residents are registering their opposition to a plan for apartments at Lake Sumter Landing. You'll want to read what they have to say.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as Florida reports massive spike in cases of virus

One more tri-county resident has died of COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases of the deadly virus in two weeks.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Why would The Villages host a Super Spreader event?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale reader wonders why The Villages would host a Trump Super Spreader event, given the vulnerable population here.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Do you think Joe is lying? 

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on Joe Biden’s debate performance.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

If you want to make a complaint you should give your name

A Village of Duval resident contends that if you want to make a complaint about deed compliance violations, you should be required to give your name. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man to answer in court after alleged theft at Best Buy

A Summerfield man will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of merchandise at Best Buy.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested in Wildwood while teaching unlicensed woman to drive

A man was arrested in Wildwood while teaching an unlicensed woman from Mexico to drive.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officers seek help in nabbing laundromat bandits

Wildwood Police officers are asking for help in locating a man and woman who are accused of stealing items from the Total Wash Carwash & Laundromat.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,659FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
76.4 ° F
77 °
75 °
83 %
1.6mph
20 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment