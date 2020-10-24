Saturday, October 24, 2020
Why would The Villages host a Super Spreader event?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Can anyone explain why The Villages management would agree to host a Super Spreader event in the middle of a community of over 120,000 senior citizens? The management had been so proactive early in this pandemic by closing the squares, rec centers, sport facilities and even pools. And just when activities were getting back to normal management decided to invite Trump and his supporters, who don’t wear masks, into the middle of The Villages. A less dangerous plan would have been to hold it outside The Villages where there is not a saturation of high-risk individuals.

Jeanene Perkins
Village of Springdale

