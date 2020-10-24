Saturday, October 24, 2020
Wildwood police officers seek help in nabbing laundromat bandits

Larry D. Croom

Wildwood police officers are asking for help in locating a man and woman who are accused of stealing items from the Total Wash Carwash & Laundromat.

Wildwood Police officers are asking for help in identifying the man and woman pictured above, who are accused of stealing clothes from the Total Wash Carwash & Laundromat.

A white/Hispanic male and a white female, both of whom appear to be in their late forties, entered the business on Oct. 17 shortly after 9:30 p.m. They were observed rummaging through various dryers and filling two bags with clothing, including a white No. 5 Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves jersey, before leaving the business.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspects is asked to contact Det. Adam Barker at (352) 661-6108, by cell phone at (352) 661-4072 or by email at [email protected].

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Why would The Villages host a Super Spreader event?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale reader wonders why The Villages would host a Trump Super Spreader event, given the vulnerable population here.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Do you think Joe is lying? 

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on Joe Biden’s debate performance.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

If you want to make a complaint you should give your name

A Village of Duval resident contends that if you want to make a complaint about deed compliance violations, you should be required to give your name. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

