Wildwood police officers seek help in nabbing laundromat bandits

Wildwood police officers are asking for help in locating a man and woman who are accused of stealing items from the Total Wash Carwash & Laundromat.

A white/Hispanic male and a white female, both of whom appear to be in their late forties, entered the business on Oct. 17 shortly after 9:30 p.m. They were observed rummaging through various dryers and filling two bags with clothing, including a white No. 5 Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves jersey, before leaving the business.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspects is asked to contact Det. Adam Barker at (352) 661-6108, by cell phone at (352) 661-4072 or by email at [email protected].