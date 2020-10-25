Sunday, October 25, 2020
5 more local COVID-19 deaths as number of new cases slows in tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the number of new cases in the tri-county area slowed on Sunday.

All five of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County. The Florida Department of Health provided information on only three of the victims:

  • 80-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 17;
  • 77-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 31; and
  • 78-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 1.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up one for a total of 785;
  • Leesburg up four for a total of 1,394;
  • Lady Lake up four for a total of 360; and
  • Wildwood up two for a total of 460.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,849 cases – an increase of five from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,623 men, 1,203 women, 11 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 207 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 765 in correctional facilities. There have been 84 deaths and 279 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 739 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (678), Bushnell (336, 143 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 40 staff members), Oxford (144), Webster (105), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (57), Sumterville (48) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 172 cases among 68 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 21,988 – increase of 51
  • Men: 9,867
  • Women: 11,903
  • Non-residents: 91
  • People listed as unknown: 127
  • Deaths: 654
  • Hospitalizations: 2,052

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,445 – increase of 30
  • Men: 3,887
  • Women: 4,393
  • Non-residents: 57
  • People listed as unknown: 108
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 691
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 270
  • Deaths: 225
  • Hospitalizations: 725
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,089), Leesburg (1,394), Tavares (783), Eustis (678) and Mount Dora (649). The Villages is reporting 40 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,694 – increase of 16
  • Men: 4,357
  • Women: 6,307
  • Non-residents: 23
  • People listed as unknown: 7
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,063
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,242
  • Deaths: 345
  • Hospitalizations: 1,048
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,144), Summerfield (440), Belleview (389), Dunnellon (367) and Citra (197). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,423 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (105) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 778,636 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,385 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 768,653 are residents. A total of 50,250 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,983 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,632 deaths and 48,207 people have been hospitalized.

