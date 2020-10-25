Sunday, October 25, 2020
83.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Allowing Trump to visit The Villages was reckless

Miles Zaremski

Miles Zaremski

No doubt this site has been deluged by letters opining on the Trump visit this past Friday, but as an investor in property in this community, it was a reckless and financially irresponsible decision to allow the guy to come, not only to have him continue spewing forth lies, particularly to seniors with medical conditions, that the virus will be gone, is “turning the corner,” etc., but also to allow “thousands” to gather that will undoubtedly become a super-spreader event.

Just wait 10-14 days. As to the former, this nation has not seen a spike in COVID-19 cases that is upon us all NOW since the summertime and your president is telling you he has turned the corner with it. It is getting worse, much worse, not better! There are those, of course, that they do not care whether they get the disease or pass it along to fellow residents. Again, utterly irresponsible and insane for without our health, we are not worth a damn. What would have happened when our country was engaged in world wars last century if those of us at home did not sacrifice as we did? 

Wearing masks and socially distancing is no less a sacrifice to preserve our country than when our country was at war. And what about those Villagers knowing that Trump is before the Supreme Court on Nov. 10 to take away healthcare for millions? 

But getting back to the financial angle, does the Morse family want their nest egg to really become known, not as Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, but as Florida’s “deadliest” hometown?  Maybe they cannot look beyond their greed, but that would not be a wise financial move from a business plan viewpoint, as it would not be a wise financial move for an investor like myself.

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.

Related Articles

Opinions

We applaud Marie Bogdonoff and Villagers for Veterans for making a difference

We salute Marie Bogdonoff and Villagers for Veterans for making a huge difference in the lives of those who have served their country and now need a helping hand.
Read more
Opinions

Cap guns

Columnist Barry Evans recalls the days of going into battle with a cap gun.
Read more
Opinions

Group exercise can spread COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin explains that the death of Tyler Amburgey, a 29-year-old hockey coach, serves as a painful lesson about group exercise and the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Opinions

Forgiveness for PPP loans for small businesses

Congressman Daniel Webster has information about forgiveness for business loans obtained through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Read more
Opinions

Trump’s Coronavirus catastrophe puts senior care on life support  

A former official with disaster preparedness experience contends that President Trump’s Coronavirus catastrophe has put senior care on life support .
Read more
Opinions

Drugs given to President Trump for COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at the drugs given to President Trump to treat COVID-19.
Read more
Health

Beat diabetes by getting fat out of your liver

Most Americans eat too much and exercise too little. That can have serious consequences. Dr. Gabe Mirkin has recommendations for leading a healthier life.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Lakeshore Cottages residents oppose apartments at Lake Sumter Landing

Lakeshore Cottages residents are registering their opposition to a plan for apartments at Lake Sumter Landing. You'll want to read what they have to say.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as Florida reports massive spike in cases of virus

One more tri-county resident has died of COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases of the deadly virus in two weeks.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Horned Owlet Near Lopez Country Club

This great horned owlet was spotted near Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Bald Eagles In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles were in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Anhingas And An Alligator Near Retention Pond

These two anhingas and this alligator were spotted hanging out near a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Why would The Villages host a Super Spreader event?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale reader wonders why The Villages would host a Trump Super Spreader event, given the vulnerable population here.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man to answer in court after alleged theft at Best Buy

A Summerfield man will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of merchandise at Best Buy.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Allowing Trump to visit The Villages was reckless

Villager Miles Zaremski writes in an Opinion piece that inviting President Trump to The Villages was "reckless and financially irresponsible decision."
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Trump supporters turn out en masse for patriotic golf cart parade after president’s visit

On the day after President Trump’s rousing visit to The Villages, more than a thousand residents took part in a golf cart parade to show their support for the president’s re-election bid against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Read more
News

Lakeshore Cottages residents oppose apartments at Lake Sumter Landing

Lakeshore Cottages residents are registering their opposition to a plan for apartments at Lake Sumter Landing. You'll want to read what they have to say.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as Florida reports massive spike in cases of virus

One more tri-county resident has died of COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases of the deadly virus in two weeks.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Why would The Villages host a Super Spreader event?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale reader wonders why The Villages would host a Trump Super Spreader event, given the vulnerable population here.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Do you think Joe is lying? 

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on Joe Biden’s debate performance.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

If you want to make a complaint you should give your name

A Village of Duval resident contends that if you want to make a complaint about deed compliance violations, you should be required to give your name. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield man to answer in court after alleged theft at Best Buy

A Summerfield man will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of merchandise at Best Buy.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested in Wildwood while teaching unlicensed woman to drive

A man was arrested in Wildwood while teaching an unlicensed woman from Mexico to drive.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officers seek help in nabbing laundromat bandits

Wildwood Police officers are asking for help in locating a man and woman who are accused of stealing items from the Total Wash Carwash & Laundromat.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,667FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
83.5 ° F
85 °
82.4 °
78 %
0.9mph
1 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
89 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment