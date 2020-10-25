Larry Croom’s COVID-19 reporting is great, but we need more information

To the Editor:

Villages-News.com’s Larry Croom’s excellent reports on COVID-19 in the area have been a great help for residents.

Unfortunately, reporting cumulative cases, at this point, makes it impossible to know how many people have been cleared back to negative, and how many are newly active in the community, at care facilities, or in the hospital. We could all make more informed choices by knowing relative infection rates by the tri-county areas, including local cities such as Wildwood, Summerfield, Belleview, Fruitland Park, and Leesburg. Gathering these statistics, perhaps weekly, would better educate our widespread population as to the safest places to socially engage. Thank you.

Rob Michaels

Village of Country Club Hills