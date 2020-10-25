Sunday, October 25, 2020
Some gates in The Villages to be altered to accommodate voters on election day 

Staff Report

Community Watch will alter gate operations for the visitors’ lanes in an effort to accommodate the General Election on Nov. 3. Community Watch will be removing gate arms and deploying a barricade and stop sign at each entry gate listed below to assist with access to polling stations located at various recreation centers throughout The Villages. Drivers should use caution when entering all gates as there maybe golf cart, bicycle, pedestrian or other forms of traffic on multi modal paths beyond the gates.

 Pine Hills Gate, Moyer Rec Ctr., Lake County, 3000 Moyer Loop
 Wales Gate, Paradise Rec Ctr., Lake County, 1403 Paradise Dr.
Liberty Park Gate, Allamanda Rec Ctr, Sumter County, 1515 St. Charles Place
Virginia Trace West/East Gates, Canal Street Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 1513 Canal St.
 Mallory Gate, Coconut Cove Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 1398 Stillwater Trail
 Belvedere Gate, Pimlico Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 530 Belvedere Blvd.
 St. James Gate, Sterling Heights Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 2508 St. Charles Place
 Canal St. Gate, Truman Rec Ctr., Sumter County, 2705 Canal St.

Crime

Wildwood man jailed after skipping court date

A 59-year-old Wildwood man was jailed Friday after skipping a court date.
News

Renovations will limit meeting room use at La Hacienda Recreation Center

La Hacienda Regional Recreation Center will be temporarily closing its meeting rooms and billiards hall for renovations. The work will take place next month.
News

Bridgeport Recreation Center, outside courts and pool will be closed

The Bridgeport Recreation Center, outside courts and pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning. We'll tell you when.
News

Lakeshore Cottages pool will be closed for two weeks

The Lakeshore Cottages pool will be closed for two weeks. We've got the dates.
News

Trump supporters turn out en masse for patriotic golf cart parade after president’s visit

On the day after President Trump’s rousing visit to The Villages, more than a thousand residents took part in a golf cart parade to show their support for the president’s re-election bid against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
News

Lakeshore Cottages residents oppose apartments at Lake Sumter Landing

Lakeshore Cottages residents are registering their opposition to a plan for apartments at Lake Sumter Landing. You'll want to read what they have to say.
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as Florida reports massive spike in cases of virus

One more tri-county resident has died of COVID-19 as Florida reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases of the deadly virus in two weeks.
Gorgeous View Of Sunset Park In The Villages

Check out this gorgeous view of Sunset Park in The Villages. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Great Horned Owlet Near Lopez Country Club

This great horned owlet was spotted near Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Bald Eagles In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles were in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Protect our healthcare workers by wearing a mask

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident contends that the best way to protect our healthcare workers is by wearing a mask.
$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Allowing Trump to visit The Villages was reckless

Villager Miles Zaremski writes in an Opinion piece that inviting President Trump to The Villages was "reckless and financially irresponsible decision."
Protect our healthcare workers by wearing a mask

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident contends that the best way to protect our healthcare workers is by wearing a mask.
Winged Messiah

A Village of Virginia Trace woman, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on President Trump’s visit to The Villages.
Larry Croom’s COVID-19 reporting is great, but we need more information

A Village of Country Club Hills resident praises the reporting by Larry Croom on the spread of COVID-19. But in a Letter to the Editor, the reader pleads for more information.
Summerfield man to answer in court after alleged theft at Best Buy

A Summerfield man will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of merchandise at Best Buy.
Man arrested in Wildwood while teaching unlicensed woman to drive

A man was arrested in Wildwood while teaching an unlicensed woman from Mexico to drive.
