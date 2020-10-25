Villages landowners to vote on new representative for AAC

A landowner election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to select a Community Development District 3 representative for the Amenity Authority Committee.

Balloting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day in the Ashley Wilkes Room at Savannah Center. It is separate from other polling places as this race does not appear on general election ballots.

A landowner election provides for one vote per parcel of property only.

The three candidates are:

Terry Biddle

Donna Kempa

James Klynman

Biddle, a resident of the Village of Belle Aire is a supervisor in Community Development District 3. Kempa, who lives in the Village of Glenbrook, previously served as an elected supervisor in Community Development District 6. Klynman is a resident of Villa Berea in Polo Ridge.

The winner will succeed John Wilcox, a longtime member of the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466.