Wildwood man jailed after skipping court date

A 59-year-old Wildwood man was jailed Friday after skipping a court date.

Thomas John Leroy was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

He had been arrested Sept. 28 when he was riding a motorcycle with a woman and stopped for gas at Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford. A deputy noticed the tag on the motorcycle had expired in December and it was registered to someone else. Leroy was arrested on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Leroy had been arrested in 2018 for riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle without the proper endorsement.