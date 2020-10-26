2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area tops 22,000 cases

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 22,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus.

Both of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County. No information about either one was provided Monday by the Florida Department of Health.

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up four for a total of 788;

Leesburg up nine for a total of 1,403;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 362;

Wildwood up one for a total of 461; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 441.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,855 cases – an increase of six from Sunday to Monday – among 1,624 men, 1,208 women, 11 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 207 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 765 in correctional facilities. There have been 84 deaths and 280 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continue to pace Sumter County with 742 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (678), Wildwood (461), Bushnell (338, 143 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 40 staff members), Oxford (144), Webster (105), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (57), Sumterville (49) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 135 cases among 61 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 22,040 – increase of 52

Men: 9,892

Women: 11,930

Non-residents: 92

People listed as unknown: 126

Deaths: 656

Hospitalizations: 2,054

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 2,855 – increase of 6

Men: 1,624

Women: 1,208

Non-residents: 11

People listed as unknown: 12

Cases in long-term care facilities: 207

Cases in correctional facilities: 765

Deaths: 84

Hospitalizations: 280

Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (742), Coleman (678), Wildwood (461), Bushnell (338, 143 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 40 staff members) and Oxford (144). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 135 cases among 61 inmates and 104 staff members.

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,479 – increase of 34

Men: 3,903

Women: 4,411

Non-residents: 58

People listed as unknown: 107

Cases in long-term care facilities: 691

Cases in correctional facilities: 270

Deaths: 225

Hospitalizations: 725

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,103), Leesburg (1,403), Tavares (785), Eustis (679) and Mount Dora (649). The Villages also is reporting 40 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,706 – increase of 12

Men: 4,365

Women: 6,311

Non-residents: 23

People listed as unknown: 7

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,064

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,242

Deaths: 347

Hospitalizations: 1,049

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,153), Summerfield (441), Belleview (389), Dunnellon (367) and Citra (197). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,423 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (105) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 782,013 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,377 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 771,989 are residents. A total of 50,318 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,033 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,652 deaths and 48,281 people have been hospitalized.