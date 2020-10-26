Monday, October 26, 2020
84.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

30-year-old woman arrested on third DUI within 10 years

Meta Minton

Rebecca Emily Ann Bruner

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on her third drunk driving charge within 10 years after a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.

Rebecca Emily Ann Bruner of Leesburg was driving a silver Nissan four-door at about 2 a.m. Saturday when she was pulled over at County Road 25 and County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

It appeared Bruner had been drinking and there were two White Claw beverages in her vehicle, one in the center console and one on the floorboard. “Both were open and appeared to be chilled,” according to the arrest report.   

Bruner had trouble walking and could not do so without stumbling. She failed field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

Bruner was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence due to her previous DUI convictions. She was also charged with failure to submit to a breath test. She was ticketed on charges of open container and failure to maintain a single lane. Her driver’s license was seized and her vehicle was towed by Kling Towing.

The Tallahassee native was booked at the Lake County Jail on $11,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Trump’s rally in The Villages leaves lingering fears about COVID-19 spread

President Trump’s rally this past Friday afternoon in The Villages left behind lingering fears about the potential spread of COVID-19 in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area tops 22,000 cases

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 22,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

New traffic signal on County Road 466 to be activated Wednesday

A new traffic signal will begin activation Wednesday at County Road 466 and County Road 100 (Cherry Lake Road), according to Sumter County officials.
Read more
News

Villagers invited to help decorate entrances in their neighborhoods for holidays

Villagers are invited to help decorate entrances in their neighborhoods for the holidays. We've got a form you can download to start the process.
Read more
News

Share your Halloween humor with our readers

Doug White shared this photo of a Villager golfing with an “old friend.” Share your Halloween scenes with us at [email protected]
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man jailed after crashing into pole then leaving scene of accident

A Wildwood man was arrested after crashing into a utility pole then leaving the scene of the accident.
Read more
Crime

Woman jailed after removing ignition interlock device from car due to ‘lung’ issue

A woman was arrested after removing an ignition interlock device from her car due to A “lung” issue.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area tops 22,000 cases

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 22,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

New traffic signal on County Road 466 to be activated Wednesday

A new traffic signal will begin activation Wednesday at County Road 466 and County Road 100 (Cherry Lake Road), according to Sumter County officials.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Rainbow Over Galesburg Court In The Village Of Glenbrook

Check out this rainbow over Galesburg Court in the Village of Glenbrook. Thanks to Cynthia Work for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Gorgeous View Of Sunset Park In The Villages

Check out this gorgeous view of Sunset Park in The Villages. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Horned Owlet Near Lopez Country Club

This great horned owlet was spotted near Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Disappointed in management of The Villages

A Village of Hemingway couple, in a Letter to the Editor, is unhappy with the Morse family and the decision to allow President Trump to hold a rally here.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man jailed after crashing into pole then leaving scene of accident

A Wildwood man was arrested after crashing into a utility pole then leaving the scene of the accident.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Herd immunity with vaccines

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that herd immunity will not be achieved by waiting for everyone to become infected “naturally”; it will only occur when we have an effective vaccine for the virus.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Trump’s rally in The Villages leaves lingering fears about COVID-19 spread

President Trump’s rally this past Friday afternoon in The Villages left behind lingering fears about the potential spread of COVID-19 in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area tops 22,000 cases

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 22,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

New traffic signal on County Road 466 to be activated Wednesday

A new traffic signal will begin activation Wednesday at County Road 466 and County Road 100 (Cherry Lake Road), according to Sumter County officials.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Disappointed in management of The Villages

A Village of Hemingway couple, in a Letter to the Editor, is unhappy with the Morse family and the decision to allow President Trump to hold a rally here.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump a master at deflecting attention away from horrendous record

A reader from Delray Beach says President Trump is a master at deflecting attention away from his horrendous record. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Going to the Trump rally was a choice

A Bridgeport at Lake Miona resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the author of a previous letter about the “danger” of attending President Trump’s rally at The Villages Polo Fields.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man jailed after crashing into pole then leaving scene of accident

A Wildwood man was arrested after crashing into a utility pole then leaving the scene of the accident.
Read more
Crime

Woman jailed after removing ignition interlock device from car due to ‘lung’ issue

A woman was arrested after removing an ignition interlock device from her car due to A “lung” issue.
Read more
Crime

Vehicle’s flashing hazard lights lead to arrest of driver with suspended license

A vehicle’s flashing hazard lights led to the arrest of its driver who was operating the vehicle on a suspended license.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,678FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
84.8 ° F
87 °
83 °
66 %
3.5mph
75 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment