30-year-old woman arrested on third DUI within 10 years

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on her third drunk driving charge within 10 years after a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.

Rebecca Emily Ann Bruner of Leesburg was driving a silver Nissan four-door at about 2 a.m. Saturday when she was pulled over at County Road 25 and County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

It appeared Bruner had been drinking and there were two White Claw beverages in her vehicle, one in the center console and one on the floorboard. “Both were open and appeared to be chilled,” according to the arrest report.

Bruner had trouble walking and could not do so without stumbling. She failed field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

Bruner was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence due to her previous DUI convictions. She was also charged with failure to submit to a breath test. She was ticketed on charges of open container and failure to maintain a single lane. Her driver’s license was seized and her vehicle was towed by Kling Towing.

The Tallahassee native was booked at the Lake County Jail on $11,000 bond.