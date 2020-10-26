Monday, October 26, 2020
Home Obituaries

Ann M. Sammon

Staff Report

Ann Sammon

Ann M. Sammon, 81, formerly of Neponsit, New York, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at the Mission Oaks Memory Care Unit, near The Villages, Florida, after a very long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ann was proud of her Dutch heritage and could trace her roots in New York back to the 1600s. She was a descendant of the Lefferts family of Brooklyn, whose homestead still welcomes visitors in Prospect Park.

Ann attended St. Francis de Sales School and Stella Maris High School, both in Rockaway, and graduated from Marymount Manhattan College with Honors. As she finished classes early in order to marry the love of her life, Peter, she also was the first married member of her graduating class. She was married for almost 60 years at the time of her death.

During the early years of her marriage, Ann balanced her time between caring for her own family and taking care of her mother, aunts and uncles, all of whom provided much drama and comic relief over the years.

Ann loved all animals, but most especially cats. She provided a home or safe haven for many fortunate animals during her life. A true Rockawayite, she loved the beach and spent as much time as possible there every summer, until her dermatologist advised her to stop.

Ann was a talented seamstress and cook. She hosted visitors from all over the world at her dinner table. She did not care where you were from as long as you were not late to dinner and remembered your table manners. When she had more time to travel, Ann visited many historic sites within and outside the U.S. and enjoyed taking cruises with her husband. She also never missed a chance to spend time at Disney with her grandson. Ann also took up golf when she and Peter began wintering in Florida and became an avid player.

Sadly, Ann’s dream of being a lifelong resident of Neponsit was ended when her home was made uninhabitable by Superstorm Sandy during the height of her battle with Alzheimer’s, turning a few weeks’ visit to Florida into a permanent relocation.

Ann is survived by her loving husband Peter, of The Villages, who looked after Ann throughout her long illness. She is also survived by her daughter Ann Elizabeth Sammon and son-in-law William Fotheringham and grandson, Peter, all of Rockville Centre, New York.

Due to the current health and safety restrictions, no service will be held at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Ann’s life will take place at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Family Organization, 461 Mariner Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL 34609 or alzheimersfamily.org.

