Monday, October 26, 2020
80.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Gloria “June” Shafer

Staff Report

Gloria Shafer

Gloria “June” Shafer, 85, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 20, 2020 at The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, Florida.  She was the wife of Lawrence “ Larry” Shafer for 61 years.

Gloria “June” was born in Vigo County, Indiana a daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl East. Gloria “June” and Lawrence“ Larry” moved from Memphis, TN to Summerfield in 1998.  Prior to her retirement, Gloria “June” worked in medical administration. She was very involved in arts and crafts in her Stonecrest community. She also enjoyed cruises to various exotic locations.

Gloria “June” is survived by her husband, Lawrence “ Larry”  Shafer and son, Carl L. Shafer and his wife, Heidi of Memphis, TN and granddaughter, Mindy.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the North Lake Presbyterian Church, Lady Lake, FL.  Inurnment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the Stonecrest Theater Guild would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview, FL.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Terry Dolasinski

Villager Terry Dolasinski was an avid golfer and bowler, but his passion was Division 1 Softball in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Rorye Keith

Rorye Keith loved her life in The Villages and will be missed by her many friends here and all over the country.
Read more
Obituaries

Natalie Gukanovich Robinson

Natalie Robinson enjoyed gardening and competing during the Cedar Key Neighborhood game night. She and her husband, Robbie, were strong supporters of the booster club at The Villages High School, especially enjoying the football games.
Read more
Obituaries

Gloria Slaughter Murphy

Gloria Murphy was a loving mother and faithful to the Lord. She would do anything for anyone and give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She loved her family and was the cornerstone of her family.
Read more
Obituaries

Elizabeth Anne (Lusby) Kolodny

Betty Anne Kolodny was an active member of the Villages Lion’s Club and the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, sewing, walking, playing bridge, garden club, and book club.
Read more
Obituaries

Kenneth Dale Parrish Jr.

Ken Parrish was a member of the Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park.
Read more
Obituaries

Mildred A. Suva

Mildred was a retired secretary for several temporary agencies.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Attorney for Villagers fighting apartments wants Tuesday’s hearing delayed

An attorney hired by a group of Villagers battling against the construction of apartments is calling on the Sumter County Commission to delay a public hearing set for Tuesday.
Read more
Health

5 more local COVID-19 deaths as number of new cases slows in tri-county area

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the number of new cases in the tri-county area slowed on Sunday.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Gorgeous View Of Sunset Park In The Villages

Check out this gorgeous view of Sunset Park in The Villages. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Horned Owlet Near Lopez Country Club

This great horned owlet was spotted near Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Bald Eagles In Village Of Lake Deaton

This pair of bald eagles were in a tree in the Village of Lake Deaton. Thanks to Wendy Wright for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Protect our healthcare workers by wearing a mask

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident contends that the best way to protect our healthcare workers is by wearing a mask.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man jailed after skipping court date

A 59-year-old Wildwood man was jailed Friday after skipping a court date.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Herd immunity with vaccines

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that herd immunity will not be achieved by waiting for everyone to become infected “naturally”; it will only occur when we have an effective vaccine for the virus.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager under SEC cloud lured investors with non-existent insurance policy

A Villager who runs a financial firm under the cloud of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation reportedly lured clients with the promise of an insurance policy he claimed would protect their investment.
Read more
News

Attorney for Villagers fighting apartments wants Tuesday’s hearing delayed

An attorney hired by a group of Villagers battling against the construction of apartments is calling on the Sumter County Commission to delay a public hearing set for Tuesday.
Read more
Health

5 more local COVID-19 deaths as number of new cases slows in tri-county area

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the number of new cases in the tri-county area slowed on Sunday.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Protect our healthcare workers by wearing a mask

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident contends that the best way to protect our healthcare workers is by wearing a mask.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Winged Messiah

A Village of Virginia Trace woman, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on President Trump’s visit to The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Larry Croom’s COVID-19 reporting is great, but we need more information

A Village of Country Club Hills resident praises the reporting by Larry Croom on the spread of COVID-19. But in a Letter to the Editor, the reader pleads for more information.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man jailed after skipping court date

A 59-year-old Wildwood man was jailed Friday after skipping a court date.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man to answer in court after alleged theft at Best Buy

A Summerfield man will have to answer in court after the alleged theft of merchandise at Best Buy.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested in Wildwood while teaching unlicensed woman to drive

A man was arrested in Wildwood while teaching an unlicensed woman from Mexico to drive.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,687FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
80.8 ° F
82 °
80 °
78 %
2.2mph
90 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment