Gloria “June” Shafer, 85, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 20, 2020 at The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, Florida. She was the wife of Lawrence “ Larry” Shafer for 61 years.

Gloria “June” was born in Vigo County, Indiana a daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl East. Gloria “June” and Lawrence“ Larry” moved from Memphis, TN to Summerfield in 1998. Prior to her retirement, Gloria “June” worked in medical administration. She was very involved in arts and crafts in her Stonecrest community. She also enjoyed cruises to various exotic locations.

Gloria “June” is survived by her husband, Lawrence “ Larry” Shafer and son, Carl L. Shafer and his wife, Heidi of Memphis, TN and granddaughter, Mindy.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the North Lake Presbyterian Church, Lady Lake, FL. Inurnment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the Stonecrest Theater Guild would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview, FL.