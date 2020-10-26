New traffic signal on County Road 466 to be activated Wednesday

A new traffic signal will begin activation Wednesday at County Road 466 and County Road 100 (Cherry Lake Road), according to Sumter County officials.

The signal has been added to accommodate a massive new apartment complex.

Lake Sumter Apartment homes has more than 300 units already being built and is zoned for a total of 468 units. They offer market rate, income determinant, and senior income determinant apartments. The Lake Sumter Apartments will be using water from the Town of Lady Lake. Residents of the Haciendas of Mission Hills in The Villages were not happy about the apartments and spoke out against them when they were proposed.

In 2018, the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners conducted a study of the needs for additional multi-family housing to meet “the rapid growth of jobs from its successful and planned economic development efforts.”