Terry Dolasinski, 62, passed away Saturday, October 24, after a battle with cancer. Terry is survived by his daughter, Grace, son-in-law Josh, granddaughter Presley, grandson Kayson. step-son Rodney, sister Jeanne, nephew and wife Steven and Genay, their three daughters, and his loving partner, Helen DiPietro.

Terry moved to The Villages approximately 10 years ago, after living in Indiana, California, and other NW locations. He developed many friends throughout the wonderful community here in The Villages and through his Crystal Blue Pool Service business. Terry was an avid golfer and bowler, but his passion was Division 1 Softball in The Villages. He was devastated when his cancer progressed and he could no longer play. He offered to keep score and umpire just to be out on the field with friends.

Terry was a compassionate friend, and a proud and loyal man who was loved and is already missed. He lives on in our hearts and our memories.

A Celebration of Terry’s Life and a moment of silence will be held at the Buffalo Glen Softball Field, both Wednesday and Friday this week. Further details can be found and condolences can be posted on Facebook.com to: TV Division One Softball Organization. Grace and Helen will attend the Wednesday and Friday games to greet friends of Terry.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terry’s name to:

Cornerstone Hospice

601 Mariposa Way

The Villages, FL 32162