Vehicle’s flashing hazard lights lead to arrest of driver with suspended license

A vehicle’s flashing hazard lights led to the arrest of its driver who was operating the vehicle on a suspended license.

Luis Antonio Morales, 41, of Summerfield, was traveling above the speed limit at 9:23 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 301 when the vehicle’s hazard lights began flashing, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Darrell’s Diner.

Morales admitted his driver’s license was suspended for failure to pay citations in Orange County.

He was arrested on a charge or driving while license suspended. A check revealed Morales also was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with driving while license suspended.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold was put on him for Marion County.