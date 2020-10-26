Villagers invited to help decorate entrances in their neighborhoods for holidays

The Community Development District boards in The Villages have adopted a holiday decoration policy to allow gate houses and village/villa entry sign walls to be decorated by resident groups. This excludes postal stations.

Prior to installation, residents must submit a design to District Property Management at 1071 Canal Street, The Villages and sign the activity release of liability.

You can obtain a holiday decoration policy and the activity release of liability at this link: District Holiday Decoration Policy 2020

You may also contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022 for additional information.