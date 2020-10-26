Wildwood man jailed after crashing into pole then leaving scene of accident

A Wildwood man was arrested after crashing into a utility pole then leaving the scene of the accident.

Cody James Williams, 25, was taken into custody at about 10 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under the influence and hit and run, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The trooper was investigating a crash which occurred in the area of County Road 117 and County Road 116 in unincorporated Wildwood and witnesses identified Williams as the driver of the vehicle which hit the utility pole.

Law enforcement found Williams at his home at 9940 County Road 121 and discovered his vehicle had fresh damage to its front bumper, the report said. Williams refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

Williams was transported to a local medical facility to ensure he was evaluated before being transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. Williams refused to be examined by a doctor. He was taken to the jail where he was booked on $750 bond.

Williams was arrested in 2017 in the parking lot of Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages after an altercation broke out because Williams’ acquaintances deemed he was too drunk to drive home.

In 2016, Williams was injured in a motorcycle accident on U.S. 301.