Woman jailed after removing ignition interlock device from car due to ‘lung’ issue

A woman was arrested after removing an ignition interlock device from her car due to A “lung” issue.

Adria Elaine Cross, 59, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a black Nissan Altima at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday when she was pulled over in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“(Cross) advised she is supposed to have an Ignition Interlock Device on her vehicle but had it removed by and ‘Interlock Device person’ because she has lung issues and cannot blow into the device,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Cross has had multiple suspensions of her driver’s license in previous years.

She was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.