Monday, October 26, 2020
84.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Woman jailed after removing ignition interlock device from car due to ‘lung’ issue

Meta Minton

Adria Elaine Cross

A woman was arrested after removing an ignition interlock device from her car due to A “lung” issue.

Adria Elaine Cross, 59, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of a black Nissan Altima at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday when she was pulled over in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

(Cross) advised she is supposed to have an Ignition Interlock Device on her vehicle but had it removed by and ‘Interlock Device person’ because she has lung issues and cannot blow into the device,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Cross has had multiple suspensions of her driver’s license in previous years.

She was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

Vehicle’s flashing hazard lights lead to arrest of driver with suspended license

A vehicle’s flashing hazard lights led to the arrest of its driver who was operating the vehicle on a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

Oft-arrested Wildwood man jailed after allegedly spitting on woman

An oft-arrested Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly spitting on a woman during an argument.
Read more
Crime

30-year-old woman arrested on third DUI within 10 years

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on her third drunk driving charge within 10 years after a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.
Read more
News

Villager under SEC cloud lured investors with non-existent insurance policy

A Villager who runs a financial firm under the cloud of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation reportedly lured clients with the promise of an insurance policy he claimed would protect their investment.
Read more
News

Attorney for Villagers fighting apartments wants Tuesday’s hearing delayed

An attorney hired by a group of Villagers battling against the construction of apartments is calling on the Sumter County Commission to delay a public hearing set for Tuesday.
Read more
Health

5 more local COVID-19 deaths as number of new cases slows in tri-county area

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the number of new cases in the tri-county area slowed on Sunday.
Read more
News

More than 60% of Sumter County voters have cast ballots for Nov. 3 election

More than 60 percent of eligible Sumter County voters already have cast their ballots for the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Vehicle’s flashing hazard lights lead to arrest of driver with suspended license

A vehicle’s flashing hazard lights led to the arrest of its driver who was operating the vehicle on a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

Oft-arrested Wildwood man jailed after allegedly spitting on woman

An oft-arrested Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly spitting on a woman during an argument.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Rainbow Over Galesburg Court In The Village Of Glenbrook

Check out this rainbow over Galesburg Court in the Village of Glenbrook. Thanks to Cynthia Work for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Gorgeous View Of Sunset Park In The Villages

Check out this gorgeous view of Sunset Park in The Villages. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Great Horned Owlet Near Lopez Country Club

This great horned owlet was spotted near Lopez Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Disappointed in management of The Villages

A Village of Hemingway couple, in a Letter to the Editor, is unhappy with the Morse family and the decision to allow President Trump to hold a rally here.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman jailed after removing ignition interlock device from car due to ‘lung’ issue

A woman was arrested after removing an ignition interlock device from her car due to A “lung” issue.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Health

Herd immunity with vaccines

Dr. Gabe Mirkin writes that herd immunity will not be achieved by waiting for everyone to become infected “naturally”; it will only occur when we have an effective vaccine for the virus.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Woman jailed after removing ignition interlock device from car due to ‘lung’ issue

A woman was arrested after removing an ignition interlock device from her car due to A “lung” issue.
Read more
Crime

Vehicle’s flashing hazard lights lead to arrest of driver with suspended license

A vehicle’s flashing hazard lights led to the arrest of its driver who was operating the vehicle on a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

Oft-arrested Wildwood man jailed after allegedly spitting on woman

An oft-arrested Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly spitting on a woman during an argument.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Disappointed in management of The Villages

A Village of Hemingway couple, in a Letter to the Editor, is unhappy with the Morse family and the decision to allow President Trump to hold a rally here.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump a master at deflecting attention away from horrendous record

A reader from Delray Beach says President Trump is a master at deflecting attention away from his horrendous record. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Going to the Trump rally was a choice

A Bridgeport at Lake Miona resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the author of a previous letter about the “danger” of attending President Trump’s rally at The Villages Polo Fields.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman jailed after removing ignition interlock device from car due to ‘lung’ issue

A woman was arrested after removing an ignition interlock device from her car due to A “lung” issue.
Read more
Crime

Vehicle’s flashing hazard lights lead to arrest of driver with suspended license

A vehicle’s flashing hazard lights led to the arrest of its driver who was operating the vehicle on a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

Oft-arrested Wildwood man jailed after allegedly spitting on woman

An oft-arrested Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly spitting on a woman during an argument.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,678FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
84.8 ° F
87 °
83 °
66 %
3.5mph
75 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment