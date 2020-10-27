Tuesday, October 27, 2020
82.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

2 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as cases increase in tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as cases in the tri-county area showed a slight increase Tuesday.

One of the latest fatalities lived in Sumter County and the other was a resident of Lake County. No information was provided Tuesday about the Sumter County victim but the other was identified as a 95-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Oct. 8.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 793;
  • Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,410;
  • Lady Lake up five for a total of 367;
  • Fruitland Park up two for a total of 188;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 443;
  • Wildwood up one for a total of 462; and
  • Belleview up one for a total of 390.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,869 cases – an increase of 14 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,632 men, 1,214 women, 11 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 208 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 767 in correctional facilities. There have been 85 deaths and 281 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 747 cases. Besides those in Wildwood mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (679), Bushnell (340, 150 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 109 inmates and 41 staff members), Oxford (144), Webster (107), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (57), Sumterville (49) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 156 cases among 52 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 22,144 – increase of 104
  • Men: 9,941
  • Women: 11,988
  • Non-residents: 92
  • People listed as unknown: 123
  • Deaths: 85
  • Hospitalizations: 281

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,520 – increase of 41
  • Men: 3,925
  • Women: 4,432
  • Non-residents: 58
  • People listed as unknown: 105
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 695
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 270
  • Deaths: 226
  • Hospitalizations: 729
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,114), Leesburg (1,410), Tavares (786), Eustis (682) and Mount Dora (651). The Villages also is reporting 40 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,755 – increase of 49
  • Men: 4,384
  • Women: 6,342
  • Non-residents: 23
  • People listed as unknown: 6
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,073
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,244
  • Deaths: 347
  • Hospitalizations: 1,051
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,181), Summerfield (443), Belleview (390), Dunnellon (372) and Citra (197). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,424 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (106) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 786,311 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,298 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 48.512 are residents. A total of 50,519 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,113 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,709 deaths and 48,512 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

News

Couple offers humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages

A couple is offering humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages. You might want to check it out. Share your Halloween scenes with us at [email protected]
Read more
News

Wildwood to bring back activities previously sidelined by COVID-19

Some Wildwood recreation activities canceled or postponed three months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic will resume as early as next month.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested in theft of Ninja Foodi ovens from Target in The Villages

A man was arrested in the theft of two Ninja Foodi ovens from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

‘Sweating’ driver nabbed with marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash

A driver who was “sweating profusely” was nabbed with marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash after he was caught speeding on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County.
Read more
News

Veterans support group gearing up for inaugural virtual golf tournament

The Joint Veterans Support Committee and The Villages Golf Cars is teaming up to host an inaugural virtual golf tournament.
Read more
News

Amigos Sports Club gearing up for annual ‘Adopt-A-Family’ holiday program

The Amigos Sports Club of The Villages is preparing to launch its 12th annual “Adopt-A-Family Program” for the upcoming holiday season.
Read more
Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Couple offers humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages

A couple is offering humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages. You might want to check it out. Share your Halloween scenes with us at [email protected]
Read more
News

Wildwood to bring back activities previously sidelined by COVID-19

Some Wildwood recreation activities canceled or postponed three months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic will resume as early as next month.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Summer Tanager In Bird Bath

This summer tanager was taking a bath in a backyard in The Villages. Thanks to Karen Montgomery for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Over Galesburg Court In The Village Of Glenbrook

Check out this rainbow over Galesburg Court in the Village of Glenbrook. Thanks to Cynthia Work for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Gorgeous View Of Sunset Park In The Villages

Check out this gorgeous view of Sunset Park in The Villages. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Medicare Advantage Plan not such an advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunbury of Glenbrook resident offers some insight into the Medicare Advantage Plan pitched by NFL legend Joe Namath.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested in theft of Ninja Foodi ovens from Target in The Villages

A man was arrested in the theft of two Ninja Foodi ovens from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Democrats continue to put politics over people

Congressman Daniel Webster argues that Democrats are putting politics over people.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

2 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as cases increase in tri-county area

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as cases in the tri-county area showed a slight increase Tuesday.
Read more
News

Couple offers humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages

A couple is offering humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages. You might want to check it out. Share your Halloween scenes with us at [email protected]
Read more
News

Wildwood to bring back activities previously sidelined by COVID-19

Some Wildwood recreation activities canceled or postponed three months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic will resume as early as next month.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Medicare Advantage Plan not such an advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunbury of Glenbrook resident offers some insight into the Medicare Advantage Plan pitched by NFL legend Joe Namath.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t blame President Trump

A Village of Hacienda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Americans need to be accountable and we cannot blame President Trump for everything.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Do you need to know who the troll is?

A Village of Tall Trees resident cannot understand why people are demanding to know the identity of the trolls. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested in theft of Ninja Foodi ovens from Target in The Villages

A man was arrested in the theft of two Ninja Foodi ovens from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

‘Sweating’ driver nabbed with marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash

A driver who was “sweating profusely” was nabbed with marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash after he was caught speeding on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,695FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
thunderstorm
82.7 ° F
84 °
80.6 °
78 %
2.2mph
90 %
Wed
89 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment