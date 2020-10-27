2 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as cases increase in tri-county area

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as cases in the tri-county area showed a slight increase Tuesday.

One of the latest fatalities lived in Sumter County and the other was a resident of Lake County. No information was provided Tuesday about the Sumter County victim but the other was identified as a 95-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Oct. 8.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up five for a total of 793;

Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,410;

Lady Lake up five for a total of 367;

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 188;

Summerfield up two for a total of 443;

Wildwood up one for a total of 462; and

Belleview up one for a total of 390.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,869 cases – an increase of 14 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,632 men, 1,214 women, 11 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 208 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 767 in correctional facilities. There have been 85 deaths and 281 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 747 cases. Besides those in Wildwood mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (679), Bushnell (340, 150 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 109 inmates and 41 staff members), Oxford (144), Webster (107), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (57), Sumterville (49) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 156 cases among 52 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 22,144 – increase of 104

Men: 9,941

Women: 11,988

Non-residents: 92

People listed as unknown: 123

Deaths: 85

Hospitalizations: 281

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,520 – increase of 41

Men: 3,925

Women: 4,432

Non-residents: 58

People listed as unknown: 105

Cases in long-term care facilities: 695

Cases in correctional facilities: 270

Deaths: 226

Hospitalizations: 729

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,114), Leesburg (1,410), Tavares (786), Eustis (682) and Mount Dora (651). The Villages also is reporting 40 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,755 – increase of 49

Men: 4,384

Women: 6,342

Non-residents: 23

People listed as unknown: 6

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,073

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,244

Deaths: 347

Hospitalizations: 1,051

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,181), Summerfield (443), Belleview (390), Dunnellon (372) and Citra (197). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,424 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (106) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 786,311 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,298 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 48.512 are residents. A total of 50,519 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,113 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 16,709 deaths and 48,512 people have been hospitalized.