Tuesday, October 27, 2020
82.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Amigos Sports Club gearing up for annual ‘Adopt-A-Family’ holiday program

Staff Report

The Amigos Sports Club of The Villages is preparing to launch its 12th annual “Adopt-A-Family Program” for the upcoming holiday season.

The group’s mission is to make Christmas brighter for children in need at Wildwood Elementary School by providing them with holiday gifts.

Members of the Amigos Sports Club are getting ready for this year’s ‘Adopt-A-Family Program,’ which helps children in need at Wildwood Elementary School.

The program adopts the whole family – all children in the family are included and a food package is given as well. Many of the children are homeless or living with relatives due to parents being deceased, incarcerated or addicted to drugs or alcohol.

This year, the group is facing many challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic as it tries to satisfy the needs of families in need. Members will be substituting food gift cards for the bagged food that’s typically given to each family. Many of the shoppers will be purchasing gifts online instead of in stores.

Club members also have arranged staggered pickups with a very small number of volunteers to make the process as contact-less as possible to keep the families and volunteers safe.

This year’s goal is to raise $20,000 to provide at least $110 worth of clothing and toys to 150 children and food for their families. Last year, with the community’s support, the group raised more than $22,000, which allowed them to assist 60 families and 159 children.

The Adopt-A-Family Program is run by a small army of volunteers, most of whom are members of the Amigos Sport Club. There are currently more than 100 active volunteers, including more than 60 volunteer shoppers.

Members of the community who would like to make donations to the Adopt-A-Family Program can send them to Jim Wilson, 411 Rhapsody Path, The Villages, FL 32162. Checks should be made out to “Amigos Sports Club”, with “Adopt-A-Family” in the memo line. All donations must be in by Dec. 6.

The Amigos Sports Club has 350 members and was formed in August of 2008. An important aspect of the club is to support areas of need in the community. In the past 11 years that the club has conducted the Adopt-A-Family Program, members have collected more than $179,000, which has allowed them to purchase gifts for more than 1,170 children and food for more than 440 families.

Related Articles

News

Veterans support group gearing up for inaugural virtual golf tournament

The Joint Veterans Support Committee and The Villages Golf Cars is teaming up to host an inaugural virtual golf tournament.
Read more
Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man charged with punching teen and resisting arrest

A 42-year-old Summerfield man accused of punching a juvenile said he resisted arrest because his PTSD kicked in and was belligerent in the patrol car because he was claustrophobic.
Read more
News

Trump’s rally in The Villages leaves lingering fears about COVID-19 spread

President Trump’s rally this past Friday afternoon in The Villages left behind lingering fears about the potential spread of COVID-19 in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Health

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area tops 22,000 cases

Two more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 22,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

New traffic signal on County Road 466 to be activated Wednesday

A new traffic signal will begin activation Wednesday at County Road 466 and County Road 100 (Cherry Lake Road), according to Sumter County officials.
Read more
News

Villagers invited to help decorate entrances in their neighborhoods for holidays

Villagers are invited to help decorate entrances in their neighborhoods for the holidays. We've got a form you can download to start the process.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Amigos Sports Club gearing up for annual ‘Adopt-A-Family’ holiday program

The Amigos Sports Club of The Villages is preparing to launch its 12th annual “Adopt-A-Family Program” for the upcoming holiday season.
Read more
Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Summer Tanager In Bird Bath

This summer tanager was taking a bath in a backyard in The Villages. Thanks to Karen Montgomery for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Over Galesburg Court In The Village Of Glenbrook

Check out this rainbow over Galesburg Court in the Village of Glenbrook. Thanks to Cynthia Work for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Gorgeous View Of Sunset Park In The Villages

Check out this gorgeous view of Sunset Park in The Villages. Thanks to Marissa Maulsby for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Medicare Advantage Plan not such an advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunbury of Glenbrook resident offers some insight into the Medicare Advantage Plan pitched by NFL legend Joe Namath.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Democrats continue to put politics over people

Congressman Daniel Webster argues that Democrats are putting politics over people.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Veterans support group gearing up for inaugural virtual golf tournament

The Joint Veterans Support Committee and The Villages Golf Cars is teaming up to host an inaugural virtual golf tournament.
Read more
News

Amigos Sports Club gearing up for annual ‘Adopt-A-Family’ holiday program

The Amigos Sports Club of The Villages is preparing to launch its 12th annual “Adopt-A-Family Program” for the upcoming holiday season.
Read more
Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Medicare Advantage Plan not such an advantage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunbury of Glenbrook resident offers some insight into the Medicare Advantage Plan pitched by NFL legend Joe Namath.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t blame President Trump

A Village of Hacienda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Americans need to be accountable and we cannot blame President Trump for everything.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Do you need to know who the troll is?

A Village of Tall Trees resident cannot understand why people are demanding to know the identity of the trolls. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Confused Summerfield man jailed after found passed out in vehicle at intersection

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was found by firefighters passed out in his vehicle.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man charged with punching teen and resisting arrest

A 42-year-old Summerfield man accused of punching a juvenile said he resisted arrest because his PTSD kicked in and was belligerent in the patrol car because he was claustrophobic.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man jailed after crashing into pole then leaving scene of accident

A Wildwood man was arrested after crashing into a utility pole then leaving the scene of the accident.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,695FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,725FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
thunderstorm
82.7 ° F
84 °
80.6 °
78 %
2.2mph
90 %
Wed
89 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment