A couple is offering humorous Halloween displays at their home in The Villages.

Russ and Jo Jones, who live in the Greenbriar Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, have been having fun setting up their annual Halloween scenes featuring the “Bones Family.”

This display changes daily until Halloween Day.

The Bones family has been casting early ballots in the upcoming election and welcoming a new baby into the family.

Share your Halloween scenes with us at [email protected]