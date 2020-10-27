Man arrested in theft of Ninja Foodi ovens from Target in The Villages

A man was arrested in the theft of two Ninja Foodi ovens from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

James Brokenborough, 56, of Apopka, was arrested shortly before 6 p.m. Monday after a vehicle in which he was traveling was pulled over at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He allegedly put the two ovens into a shopping cart, along with Gain laundry detergent and bedsheets, and walked out of Target without paying for the merchandise. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Brokenborough has three previous theft convictions, therefore the charge was elevated to a third degree felony charge of grand theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.